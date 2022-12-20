Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 09:35 HKT/SGT
Share:
AustAsia Group in The Progress of IPO: One of The Top Five Dairy Farm Operators in China with Bright Future

HONG KONG, Dec 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Reproduced from Bloomberg Terminals, the dairy products increasingly become the daily necessities for the general public in the domestic market, especially in the era when the concern over health and nutrition is raised considerablely, and there are brand-new opportunities for the dairy industry to grow. On 16 December, AustAsia Group Ltd. ("AUSTASIA GROUP" or the "Company"; stock code: 2425.HK), a dairy farm operator, officially launched its IPO, which has now entered the third day. It is expected to be officially listed on the HKEx on 30th December, with China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and DBS Asia Capital Limited as Joint Sponsors.

According to the prospectus, AUSTASIA GROUP is one of the top five dairy farm operators in China, ranking third, fourth and fifth among all dairy farm operators in China in terms of sales volume, sales value and production volume of raw milk in 2021. The Company has a diverse customer base, ranging from leading national and regional dairy product manufacturers to emerging dairy brands, and provides premium raw milk to its downstream dairy product manufacturer customers. Meanwhile, the Company is the first dairy farm operator in China to design, build and operate large-scale and standardised dairy farms with over 10,000 heads of dairy cows, according to Frost & Sullivan.

Benefiting from the rapid growth of dairy industry and establishing a leading position

As an essential people's livelihood industry, the dairy industry in China has been developing rapidly since the reform and opening up. Driven by the rapid development of the economy and the increase of per capita disposable income, the industry has experienced steady growth in recent years. According to Frost & Sullivan, the total retail sales value of dairy products is expected to increase from RMB557.4 billion in 2021 to RMB875.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Also, the rapid growth and structural changes in the downstream dairy landscape have increased the demand for high-end raw milk in the upstream market, and the industry has a broad development prospect.

Leveraging plentiful experience and expertise, AUSTASIA GROUP commenced its dairy farming operations in China in 2009, laying a solid foundation for its long-term development. AUSTASIA GROUP currently owns and operates ten large-scale dairy farms in China, with an aggregate gross land area of approximately 14,657 mu. As of 30 June 2022, the total herd size of dairy cows was 111,424 heads, of which 57,383 were milkable cows. From 2019 to 2021 and for the six months ended 30 June 2022, the Company produced approximately 565,400 tons, 582,800 tons, 638,800 tons and 359,200 tons of raw milk, making it a pioneer in the high-growth dairy sector.

Proven and synergistic business integration with strong and stable financial performance

Relying on its strong and comprehensive competitiveness, AUSTASIA GROUP has established two main business segments, namely raw milk business and beef cattle business, and has achieved synergy between these two segments. The raw milk business provides stable and self-sustaining source of beef cattle with excellent genetic traits, health conditions and easy traceability for its beef cattle business, which improves the productivity of beef cattle and promoting a virtuous circle of development. Meanwhile, AUSTASIA GROUP also sells in-house branded dairy products under its own brand "AustAsia" to large coffee shops, milk tea shops, bakeries and dim sum chains in China.

At present, AUSTASIA GROUP owns and operates two large-scale beef cattle feedlots in China. The Company had a total 28,152 heads of beef cattle as of 30 June 2022. In addition, the business of AUSTASIA GROUP spans the key stages of the dairy farming value chain, including farm design and management, forage cultivation, in-house feed production, dairy cow breeding and raw milk production. Such highly proven and synergetic business integration model has built a moat for the development of the enterprise.

With its integrated business model, AUSTASIA GROUP recorded strong and stable operating income. According to the prospectus, the Company's revenue from continuing operations increased from US$352 million in 2019 to US$522 million in 2021, representing a CAGR of 21.9%. As of 30 June 2022, the revenue amounted to US$278 million, with a year-on-year growth of 15.4%. From 2019 to 2021 and for the six months ended 30 June 2022, the gross profit margin of the Company was 34.6%, 37.1%, 33.7% and 24.5% respectively, and the adjusted net profit margin for the same period was 21.5%, 25.7%, 23.1% and 14.8% respectively.

At present, the dairy industry is in the stage of accelerated development, and high-quality dairy enterprises that can provide high-quality and high nutrition for the market are expected to usher in a golden period of growth. AUSTASIA GROUP, which is in the process of IPO, has made full preparations for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In the future, the Company will continue to develop beef cattle business, expand diversified customer base, and develop genetic breeding technology, so as to create greater long-term value in a responsible and sustainable way, and step onto a new level of development.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Food & Beverage
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TANAKA Contributes to Venture Capital Fund "DMC No. 1 Investment Limited Partnership" Aiming to Establish a Medical Venture Ecosystem in Japan  
Dec 20, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Contributes to Venture Capital Fund "DMC No. 1 Investment Limited Partnership" Aiming to Establish a Medical Venture Ecosystem in Japan  
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 10:00:00 AM
AustAsia Group in The Progress of IPO: One of The Top Five Dairy Farm Operators in China with Bright Future  
Dec 20, 2022 09:35 HKT/SGT
#WBSBangkok wraps up a successful two days and breaks new grounds for web3 in 2023  
Dec 19, 2022 21:54 HKT/SGT
Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Announces Major Updates for Investors: Form 211 Filing, Potential Forward Stock Split or Dividend, and Plans to List on Nasdaq  
Dec 19, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Gelonghui Reports CMS' Successful Phase III Study of Methylthioninium Chloride Enteric-coated Sustained-release Tablets  
Dec 19, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Samaiden Group Signs Agreement to Explore Cambodia Venture  
Dec 19, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Heavyweights to speak as Asian Financial Forum opens conference year  
Dec 19, 2022 17:30 HKT/SGT
CleverTap appoints Satyadeep Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer  
Dec 19, 2022 15:40 HKT/SGT
CleverTap appoints Satyadeep Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer  
Dec 19, 2022 15:40 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
METAVSUMMIT
11  -  12   January
Dubai
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       