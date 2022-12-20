Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 11:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai to Divest Rights for Anti-Epileptic Drug Fycompa (perampanel) CIII in United States to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

TOKYO, Dec 20, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has entered into an agreement to transfer the United States (U.S.) commercial rights for the anti-epileptic drug (AED) Fycompa (generic name: perampanel) CIII to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as well as to provide Catalyst Pharmaceuticals with an exclusive negotiation period for an asset in Eisai's epilepsy pipeline. Eisai will maintain its rights to Fycompa in countries and regions outside the U.S. and continue to contribute to patients with epilepsy. Closing of the transaction is contingent on completion of review under antitrust laws in the U.S.

The agreement will provide the opportunity for Eisai's neuroscience team to focus on its long-term strategic priorities on the research, development, and commercialization of its Alzheimer's disease portfolio. Eisai remains committed to drug discovery and research for anti-epileptogenesis through the modulation of neuroinflammation or lipid metabolism in glia cells, as well as the application of new technologies including spatial RNA-sequence. Research is a crucial aspect of Eisai's aim to gain a deeper understanding of human brain biology and technologies that may also ultimately lead to broader neuroscience discoveries.

In the U.S., Fycompa was approved in 2012 and has been prescribed to more than 50,000 patients. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a company focused on developing therapies for rare neuromuscular as well as neurological disorders, and is increasing its presence in neurology in the U.S. The agreement is expected to maximize the patient value of Fycompa in the U.S. due to its strong commitment to patients living with epilepsy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eisai will receive a contractual up-front payment of $160 million (USD) upon closing of the transaction. In addition, milestone payments and royalties may be received in the future. Eisai will continue to be responsible for the manufacture and supply of Fycompa to global markets including the U.S. Eisai's U.S. subsidiary Eisai Inc. will provide transition services for a period to ensure patients continue to have access to this important medicine.

As a result of this transaction, Eisai anticipates no changes to its consolidated financial forecast for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Driven by our hhc concept, Eisai strives to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas: Neurology, Oncology and Global Health. As an hhceco company, Eisai aims to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities by creating solutions through building an ecosystem in collaboration with other industries.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Catalyst Pharmaceuticals) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is committed to developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals' New Drug Application for FIRDAPSE (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for the treatment of adults with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") and FIRDAPSE is commercially available in the U.S. as a treatment for adults and children ages six to seventeen with LEMS. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120

Eisai Inc. (U.S.)
Christopher Vancheri
Christopher_vancheri@eisai.com
551-305-0050


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Dec 15, 2022 11:20 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Enter Into Comprehensive Research Collaboration Agreement Aiming to Create New Therapies for Neurodegenerative Diseases
Dec 1, 2022 19:09 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Preclinical and Clinical Research on Eribulin at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
Nov 30, 2022 09:21 HKT/SGT
Eisai Presents Full Results of Lecanemab Phase 3 Confirmatory Clarity Ad Study for Early Alzheimer's Disease at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
Nov 30, 2022 08:31 HKT/SGT
Eleven Experts from Leading Medical Institutions and Eight Experts from Eisai Publish Full Results of Lecanemab Phase 3 Confirmatory Clarity Ad Study for Early Alzheimer's Disease in the New England Journal of Medicine
Nov 29, 2022 18:28 HKT/SGT
Eisai Announces Approval of Partial Change to Label for Dosage and Administration of Aricept for Treatment of Dementia with Lewy Bodies
Nov 24, 2022 08:04 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Latest Data on Perampanel at the 76th American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting
Nov 22, 2022 13:10 HKT/SGT
To Develop Japan's First Blood Biomarker-Based Diagnostic Workflow for Dementia Shimadzu, Eisai, Oita University, and Usuki City Medical Association Commence Joint Research
Nov 21, 2022 10:50 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Full Findings from Lecanemab Confirmatory Phase 3 Clinical Trial (Clarity AD) and Other Alzheimer's Disease Research at The 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference
Nov 16, 2022 10:46 HKT/SGT
Metoject Subcutaneous Injection Syringe (Methotrexate) Launched In Japan For Rheumatoid Arthritis
Nov 7, 2022 08:15 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Divest Rights for Muscle Relaxant Myonal, Vertigo, and Equilibrium Disturbance Treatment Merislon in Asia to DKSH
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       