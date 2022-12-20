Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 20:55 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Champion REIT Langham Place Mall of Champion REIT Holds Disney and Pixar - Fluffy Festival A Series of Christmas Promotional Activities to Stimulate Foot Traffic and Consumption at the Mall

HONG KONG, Dec 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT" or the "Trust"; stock code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, has launched a series of promotional activities at Langham Place Mall to increase foot traffic and boost consumption in time for the Christmas season. With 30 new stores opened in 2022 and a 100% occupancy rate, Langham Place Mall is one of the few major shopping malls in Hong Kong that has been able to maintain full occupancy during the pandemic.

Disney and Pixar - Fluffy Festival held at Langham Place Mall was well received by customers

The mall invites pet owners to "Fluffy Christmas Party", promoting pet-friendly shopping environment

People's lifestyles and consumption habits have changed due to the pandemic. In view of this, Langham Place Mall has adjusted its business strategy and continuously improved its tenant mix. Currently, catering services accounts for approximately 20% of the tenant portfolio. The mall is committed to providing a diversified shopping, dining and lifestyle experience to local customers. Recently, Langham Place Mall has opened several new restaurants, including the #HAP Taiwanese Hotpot with novel decoration. In addition, Campsite with luxury camping theme will be opened after Christmas. The restaurant provides a variety of western dishes, combined with natural ingredients, so that diners can have a new dining experience in the camping environment. Disney fans should not miss the first Hong Kong Disney authorised new retail experience selfie shop - Good Moment, consisting of various Disney scenes with AR technology, which provide customers with extraordinary entertainment experience.



Langham Place Mall is holding the "Disney and Pixar Fluffy Festival" at the L4 Atrium. The event features a six-metre tall Disney and Pixar Fluffy Christmas Tree, the first of its kind in Hong Kong, and a "Chill Fluffy Pop-Up Store" offering close to 300 new Disney Fluffy products, which have received overwhelming response.



As a pet-friendly mall, customers can visit it and enjoy shopping with pets by putting them in the pet carrier or pet stroller provided. To promote the pet-inclusive message, pet owners have been invited to participate in the "Fluffy Christmas Party", giving them an opportunity to take pictures with their beloved fluffy friends. Langham Place has hosted the "Doggie Adoption Day" event in cooperation with the HK Saving Cat And Dog Association (HKSCDA) at Eaton Club, 5/F Langham Place Office Tower, encouraging the public to "adopt instead of shop" and extend their unconditional love.



In order to capture the traditional peak holiday shopping season, Langham Place Mall has also prepared 20,000 lucky draw gifts for customers. It will have a synergistic effect with the mall's Christmas events, stimulating spending with unique sales experience. Besides, Langham Beauty has launched the "Triple Special Offers" for this Christmas, bringing a series of surprises to customers. They can participate in "Christmas Greeting Cards Postal Service", which allows them to mail Christmas cards to relatives and friends to express their holiday wishes. In addition, customers who spend HK$500 can join the "LANGHAM BEAUTY Advent Calendar" promotional activity. For those who spend HK$300, they can play the Shopping Bonus at Capsule Vending Machine, and win fabulous prizes.



Ms Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, "With its prime location, regularly updated tenant portfolio and unique promotion activities, Langham Place has won the hearts of tenants and customers over the years, and has been recognised as a popular and fashionable social and shopping hotspot for young customers. During COVID-19, the Trust actively adopted flexible leasing strategies and joined hands side by side with tenants to explore business opportunities and that generate long-term value."



