Thursday, 22 December 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JCB
Opn and JCB Partner to Add JCB's Acquiring and Processing Capabilities to Opn's Payments Offering in Thailand

TOKYO and BANGKOK, Dec 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Opn, the global one-stop payment solutions provider, and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international credit card brand announced that they partnered to add JCB's acquiring and processing Capabilities to Opn's payments offering in Thailand. This collaboration enables Opn to further streamline payments for its merchants while also expanding its product offering beyond merchant services into the acquiring-as-a-service vertical.

Merchants currently processing payments through Opn Payments will benefit from enhanced service stability and a more efficient and streamlined operations workflow. Opn is now able to provide acquiring and payment processing services to businesses of all sizes, including licensed financial institutions and other payment service providers (PSPs) looking to enter the Thai market.

Acquiring licenses are granted by JCB to large payments companies that offer services that cover all aspects of payment acceptance processing, including but not limited to risk underwriting, credit management and payment collection. The development underscores Opn's commitment to making payments seamless and borderless for both people and businesses.

The strategic partnership also aims to harness synergies between Opn and JCB and includes the establishment of card issuing solutions by utilizing competitive and advanced fintech technology.

In celebration of this milestone, Opn and JCB have partnered with fashion and lifestyle brands to launch co-promotional campaigns that will run between December 2022 and February 2023.

About Opn

Founded in 2013, Opn specializes in one-stop online payment and digital transformation solutions used by thousands of merchants and businesses around the world, operating from Japan, Southeast Asia and the U.S. The company is a leader in payments in the Asia-Pacific region and a top 25 provider of payment processing in the U.S. Guided by a vision of enabling access to the digital economy for everyone, Opn connects people, businesses and society in innovative ways to provide open access to a growing economic ecosystem. Privately-held Opn's major shareholders include Toyota Financial Services Corporation, the financial services arm of Toyota Motor Corporation, and SCB 10X, the venture capital arm of Siam Commercial Bank. Visit our website for more information. https://www.opn.ooo/

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en

