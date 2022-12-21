Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 10:04 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. Origis Energy and Mitsubishi Power to Bring Battery Energy Storage Projects to the Southeast United States Projects Will Add 600 Megawatt-Hours of Storage Capacity to Origis Solar Sites



MIAMI and LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec 21, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Origis Energy, one of America's largest solar and energy storage developers, has contracted Mitsubishi Power Americas to deliver three utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects totaling 150 megawatts / 600 megawatt hours. The projects will be co-located with three Origis Energy photovoltaic solar facilities in the Southeast United States to reduce curtailment of excess solar generation which will enable greater efficiency and higher capacity of the sites.



Origis will use the Mitsubishi Power Emerald storage solution for the three projects, successively coming online over the next two years. Origis has pioneered large-scale solar in the Southeast, working with leading utilities, municipalities and electric cooperatives to deploy over 1.5 gigawatts of operational and contracted projects in the region. The company's U.S. total for operational and contracted solar and BESS projects is over 4 GWs. Energy storage enables Origis to add grid services to renewable energy generation. Consequently, Origis has 2.3 gigawatt hours (GWh) of BESS projects contracted or in negotiation with 13.7 GWh currently being developed.



Origis and Mitsubishi Power Energy Storage



Representative illustration of the solar with storage project, including solar energy and battery energy storage system clean energy solutions. (Credits: Origis Energy and Mitsubishi Power)

"Storage of renewably generated power is an increasingly important grid asset," said Kenneth Kim, Vice President, Engineering & Strategy Planning, Origis Energy. "By adding the BESS solution to these facilities, we increase the value of the asset, adding enhanced grid solutions to clean, cost-effective solar power. We thank Mitsubishi Power for their collaboration on these projects, creating long term benefits for our customers."



The BESS projects will employ Mitsubishi Power's Emerald Integrated Plant Controller - an Energy Management System (EMS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system - that instructs the BESS when to charge and deploy, monitors status, sends alarms and alerts, and enables long-term data storage.



"The Emerald storage solution technology we're delivering for Origis follows rigorous NERC CIP and IEC 62443 Security Development Lifecycle Process policy and processes aligned to industry best practices," said Alejandro Schnakofsky, Vice President of Global Strategy, Energy Storage Solutions, Mitsubishi Power Americas. "It is imperative in everything we do to protect energy systems and operators with the strongest level of cybersecurity possible."



Mitsubishi Power has more than 2.5 GWh of utility-scale BESS projects in various stages of deployment globally that increase renewable efficiency, capacity, and flexibility.



About Origis Energy



Origis Energy is bringing clean and cost effective solar and energy storage solutions within reach for utility, commercial and industrial as well as public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in 170 projects worldwide totaling more than 5 GW to date of developed solar and energy storage capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy delivers excellence in solar and energy storage development, financing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers in the US. Visit us at www.OrigisEnergy.com.



About Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc.



Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,300 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North, Central, and South America. Mitsubishi Power's power generation solutions include gas, steam, and aero-derivative turbines; power trains and power islands; geothermal systems; PV solar project development; environmental controls; and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen, battery energy storage systems, and services. Mitsubishi Power also offers intelligent solutions that use artificial intelligence to enable autonomous operation of power plants. Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world's leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace, and defense. For more information, visit the Mitsubishi Power Americas website and follow us on LinkedIn.





Source: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

