Source: OYO Hotels & Homes Pvt Ltd OYO announces up to 70% discount on bookings for school holiday season in Malaysia - OYO announces up to 70% discount on bookings on all its properties across Malaysia during school holidays

- Price assurance and revenue assurance plans have been introduced to support hotel partners during the ongoing holiday season

- School holidays have been announced from December 10 until end of the month

- Hotel bookings are expected to remain strong during school holidays as a lot of people take advantage of this season for their annual vacations

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Global hospitality technology platform OYO has announced up to 70% discount on bookings during the school holidays in Malaysia. The discount scheme will be available till the end of this month across all OYO properties in different segments such as Collection O, Capital O, OYO Rooms and Spot On in the country. This year, tourism activities in Malaysia are expected to resume in full fervor after a two-year break, attracting tourists from all over the country to indulge in three-week-long celebrations.

Global hospitality technology platform OYO has announced up to 70% discount on bookings during the school holidays in Malaysia. [Image: oyo]

OYO has a presence across Malaysia with a network of more than 8,000 hotels in 75 cities and towns in primary, secondary and tertiary markets. [Image: oyo]

The scheme is tailor-made to ensure that guests planning to embark on their annual vacations are able to book clean, safe and convenient stays that add more excitement to their holiday spirits. It is also designed to boost government initiatives to promote domestic tourism after two subdued years.



As per the Tourism Malaysia report, the government is planning to refresh and elevate the 'Cuti-Cuti Malaysia' brand and image to promote domestic tourism aggressively by leveraging digital platforms. It also aims to increase tourism revenue by increasing domestic tourist arrivals and their average length of stay. In addition to this, there are plans to market and promote 'One Product One District' as a main attraction for domestic tourists.



OYO's discount scheme is also aligned with Malaysia Digital Nomad Program to establish Malaysia as the preferred Digital Nomad Hub and support the local community of digital nomads in the country as a catalyst for tourism recovery.



OYO has a wide presence across a network of more than 8,000 hotels in 75 cities and towns throughout Malaysia including in primary, secondary and tertiary cities and towns.



Guests can avail of this discount by downloading the OYO App, clicking on the red 'Nearby' icon to discover a valid participating hotel in the city of their choice, selecting from the coupon codes 'MYDEDAGANG55', 'OYODEDAGANG65', 'OYODEDAGANG55', 'MYPSALE' and hitting the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button. Customers can also book through the OYO website www.oyorooms.com and through multiple online booking sites such as Agoda, Booking and Traveloka.



OYO booking data reveals that guests are more likely to look for clean, hygienic and contactless properties. OYO properties that are tagged as Sanitized Stays receive twice as many customers as those without. Most of the hotels are equipped with facilities such as Wi-Fi and air-conditioning to ensure maximum convenience for the guests.



Speaking about the offer, Ankit Tandon, Global CBO and CEO, OYO SEA-ME said "OYO Malaysia is determined to provide guests with a wide range of accommodations while ensuring flexibility in booking and assurance of sanitization. With this offer, we also want to showcase our strength as a hospitality technology platform with a wide range of accommodation options. School holiday season is also an opportunity for us to help our hotel partners boost their revenue. We have introduced price assurance and revenue assurance programs for them which have received an overwhelming response with some of them even committing a higher volume of business than earlier".



Customers choose OYO's platform for many reasons, including accessibility to OYO's hotels at competitive prices, quality accommodation, ease of use of its app, personalization, and flexibility of the OYO platform. They can also resolve their queries quickly with OYO's 24*7 chatbot - Yo! Chat.



Website: https://www.oyorooms.com/my/



