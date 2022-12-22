Thursday, 22 December 2022, 17:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Samsung collaborates with top local CG production team to present immersive 3D programme Impossible Gifting Factory Experience true-to-life visuals as virtual presents given out by break-dancing robots "bursting" through 3D screen outside Entertainment Building in Central

HONG KONG, Dec 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Samsung, a worldwide leader in technological innovation, is generating a buzz of excitement in town this winter with a massive outdoor "immersive 3D" new photo hotspot for the holidays! After working with Japanese and Korean teams, Samsung is collaborating with local creative team DL and computer graphics (CG) production house FATface. Together, they will present Impossible Gifting Factory on the ultra-massive Samsung outdoor curved screen that wraps around the facade of Entertainment Building in Central. The visually stunning large-scaled holiday-themed programme is produced with the latest cutting-edge technology. It stars robots performing on the busy street all sorts of electrifying hip-hop break-dancing motion mid-air and handing out virtual presents in their extended arms. This will bring to the busy streets of Central a new immersive visual surprise for the festive season!







Samsung has all along been promoting creativity and the diversification of the creative industry. For this initiative, Samsung is collaborating with FATface, the CG production house behind the highest grossing Chinese-language movies in the history of Hong Kong (FATface took part in the production of special effects of a number of movies, such as Warriors of Future, The Storm Warriors and The Warlords). For the characters, Samsung used the nutcracker robots, reindeer and snowmen designed by DL. Samsung's advanced computer technology and computing applications were used for the animation to reimagine these characters as ultra-3D robots with extremely high levels of visual details. Thanks to such a combination of creativity and technology, the special effects of this holiday-themed 3D animation are truer to life in honour of Samsung's brand ideology - turning the impossible into the possible - which is fused into this production. On the screen, the stage and the robots' movement are so perfectly integrated into the busy street setting. They are so stunningly true-to-life that it will be hard to tell between the reality and the virtual set; in short, the aim is to offer the ultimate visual experience to the audience!



This year's production sets itself apart from the conventional Christmas lights and decorations. Starting from 22 December, the ultra-realistic immersive 3D animation Impossible GIfting Factory can be watched on Samsung's massive SMART LED curved screen on the streets of Central. When being assembled, the nutcracker robots will instantly spring into break-dancing motion, performing a variety of truly wonderful dance moves in a festive setting by busting out complex moves such as the Freeze, the Power Moves and the Flip. They will extend their arms and feet beyond the screen to create an ultra-realistic 3D experience. In the animation, the nutcracker robots will stick their heads beyond the screen, pick up presents and gesture to give them to the audience. Such an entertaining production is undeniably a photo hotspot not to be missed this festive season!



To continue and spread the jolly holiday vibes, Samsung has designed Christmas WhatsApp stickers based on Impossible Gifting Factory featuring the characters, which are available for download through this link (https://whatsticker.online/p/643479C5oLmgT/HK/zh). Everyone can use these stickers to share happiness with friends during this festive season. The collaboration this year demonstrates the boundless creativity of local creative teams while serving as a prime example of collaboration between local teams and multinational corporations. The collaboration will prove itself to be a driving force for the further diversification of the local creative industry and will open up more opportunities for showcasing its achievements.



Through this novelty of immersive interactive experience designed for the holidays, Samsung aims to bring a new visual experience to the traditional holiday while encouraging local productions and creating more opportunities for them, so that audio-visual enjoyment can reach new heights.



Details of the 3D programme Impossible Gifting Factory:

Location: Samsung outdoor screen outside Entertainment Building, 30 Queen's Road Central, Central District

On-air date: Starting from 22 December 2022

On-air time: 06:00am - 01:00am



