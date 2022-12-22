Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 22, 2022
Thursday, 22 December 2022, 17:36 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Joins the Japanese Towns of Okuma, Futaba, and Namie in Carbon Neutrality Partnership
Aiming to achieve circular agriculture across dairy and feed crop farming to promote reconstruction after the Great East Japan Earthquake

TOKYO, Dec 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Okuma, Futaba, Namie, and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) today entered a Carbon Neutrality Partnership Agreement.


The three towns of Okuma, Futaba, and Namie are located in the Futaba District of Fukushima Prefecture. Following the partial lifting of evacuation orders due to the Great East Japan earthquake and other factors, reconstruction efforts are expected to accelerate. The hope is that focusing on carbon neutrality will improve sustainability for the region. Toyota is also implementing initiatives in collaboration with a host of partners to contribute to reconstruction in Fukushima Prefecture. It has entered into this partnership in hopes of utilizing the results of its research and development in the agricultural field to contribute to carbon neutrality and reconstruction in the three towns.

In the future, the aim is also to collaborate with the Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels, which is a collaboration of six private companies, including Toyota, that is researching efficient systems for ethanol production in Okuma. One possibility under study is using crops grown on agricultural land in Okuma and Futaba as raw materials for bioethanol fuel production.

Okuma, Futaba, Namie, and Toyota will continue to deepen their collaboration to drive reconstruction after the earthquake in the future. This partnership will make positive contributions to achieving carbon neutrality by reducing transportation-related CO2 emissions through low-carbon circular agriculture coupled with local consumption of local produce in terms of fertilizer and livestock feed.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Dec 16, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Mobility Foundation Selects Eight Teams as 2022 Finalists in the "Mobility for ALL" Category of its Idea Contest
Dec 14, 2022 19:07 HKT/SGT
Toyota Motor Thailand Marks 60th Anniversary
Dec 14, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Eco Expo Asia opens today
Dec 14, 2022 13:25 HKT/SGT
CP and Toyota to join forces to study path toward carbon neutrality in Thailand
Dec 12, 2022 12:37 HKT/SGT
ROOKIE Racing and TOYOTA announce participation in 25-hour endurance race in Thailand
Dec 5, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Startups rapidly emerging from Central Japan - local entrepreneurs explain why
Dec 2, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
Startups rapidly emerging from Central Japan - local entrepreneurs explain why
Dec 2, 2022 12:48 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Launches GR Corolla Sales Efforts with Lotteries in Japan
Nov 25, 2022 17:07 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Presents 2023 Race Team Setups
Nov 18, 2022 12:12 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Presents 2023 Rally Team Setups
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       