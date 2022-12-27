Monday, 26 December 2022, 14:34 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for November 2022



Toyota City, Japan, Dec 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for November 2022, as well as the cumulative total from January to November 2022, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.



In November 2022, both global sales and production exceeded the previous year's level as a result of solid demand, primarily in North America, in addition to a rebound from the impact of parts supply shortages associated with the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia in the previous year.



The situation remains difficult to predict due to semiconductor shortages and COVID-19. However, we will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and minimize sudden decreases in production as much as possible while making every effort to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.



For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202211.html.





