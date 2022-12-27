Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Monday, 26 December 2022, 15:06 HKT/SGT
Source: mazda
Mazda Production and Sales Results for November 2022

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Dec 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2022 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in November 2022 decreased 11.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in November 2022]
CX-5:32,399 units
(down 0.2% year on year)
MAZDA3:8,746 units
(down 34.9%)
CX-30:6,639 units
(down 32.2%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in November 2022 increased 6.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in November 2022]
CX-30:8,951 units
(down 12.6% year on year)
MAZDA3:7,684 units
(down 48.2%)
MAZDA2:7,518 units
(up 111.7%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in November 2022 increased 10.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (up 0.5 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 3.1% total market share (up 0.1 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in November 2022]
MAZDA2:1,668 units
(down 36.3% year on year)
CX-5:1,517 units
(up 399.0%)
CX-60:1,401 units

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in November 2022 increased 1.6% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and other regions.

[Exports of key models in November 2022]
CX-5:26,600 units
(down 12.2% year on year)
MAZDA3:6,895 units
(up 30.2%)
CX-30:5,287 units
(down 24.0%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda's global sales volume in November 2022 decreased 2.7% year on year due to decreased sales in China, Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in November 2022]
CX-5:29,584 units
(up 20.0% year on year)
MAZDA3:12,156 units
(down 37.4%)
CX-30:11,758 units
(down 31.5%)

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2022/202212/221226a.html.


Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved.
 News Alerts
