  • Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Monday, 26 December 2022, 15:58 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Reach a Basic Agreement to Start Detailed Studies for Business Integration for Power Generator Systems

TOKYO, Dec 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO: 7011) announced today that the two companies have reached a basic agreement to establish a joint venture to integrate their businesses in fields focused on power generator systems.

It is expected that Mitsubishi Electric will be the majority shareholder and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will be the minority shareholder of the new company.

Climate change caused by global warming has emerged as a common issue worldwide, and efforts to achieve carbon-neutrality, which would reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero, are accelerating around the world.

Electricity demand is expected to increase due to economic growth mainly in emerging countries and awareness of energy security, and energy transitions has increased. In the future, existing thermal power generation will decarbonize its systems with fuel conversion to hydrogen, ammonia, and other carbon-free fuels.

Large-scale power plants that have supported the power infrastructure so far will play an important role as a force to adjust for the increase in variable renewable energy sources, whose power generation is affected by weather and other factors.

Considering this market environment, Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have reached this basic agreement to strengthen their market competitiveness further by integrating their respective businesses and combining their respective technologies and assets. This business integration will create a stronger partnership than ever before and expand the two companies' power generator systems on a global scale, thereby contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

An overview of this business integration is described in the Appendix. Further details will be announced as they become available.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
