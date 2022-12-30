Friday, 30 December 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: AcroMeta Group Limited ACROMETA receives LOA for S$6.1 million design and build works from a global clinical research organisation

SINGAPORE, Dec 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - AcroMeta Group Limited, an established specialist engineering service provider in the field of controlled environments serving mainly the healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, research and academia sectors, has received a letter of award ("LOA") for the design and build of laboratory and office space worth approximately S$6.1 million from a global clinical research organisation that helps companies conduct clinical development of drugs or medical devices (the "Project").



The Project site work is commencing soon and a binding contract would be executed in due course. In the unlikely event that the execution of contract is not followed through, the Group is safeguarded as it would be entitled to claim a maximum value of approximately S$1.8 million for value of works performed.



Said Mr Lim Say Chin, Executive Chairman, "We are greatly encouraged that the Project involves a new customer in the biotechnology space. This speaks of the confidence that our customers have in our capabilities. We will continue to work hard towards delivering quality services, leveraging on our established track record and proven expertise as controlled environment specialist engineers."



The Project is expected to contribute positively to the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the Group for the current financial year ending 30 September 2023.



To the best of the Directors' knowledge, none of the Directors and controlling shareholders of the Company have any interests, direct or indirect, in the Project, other than through their respective shareholdings in the Company.



About ACROMETA Group Limited (SGX Stock Code: 1CH1)



ACROMETA (Previously known as ACROMEC Limited) is an established specialist engineering services provider with more than 25 years of experience in the field of controlled environments. The Group has over the years acquired expertise in the design and construction of facilities requiring controlled environments such as laboratories, medical and sterile facilities and cleanrooms.



ACROMETA's business is divided into two main business segments: (i) Engineering, procurement, and construction services, specialising in architectural, and mechanical, electrical and process works within controlled environments; and (ii) Maintenance and repair services of facilities and equipment of controlled environments and their supporting infrastructure.



The Group mainly serves the healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, research and academia, and electronics sectors. ACROMETA counts amongst its customers, hospitals and medical centres, government agencies, research and development companies or agencies, research and development units of multinational corporations, tertiary educational institutions, pharmaceutical companies, semiconductor manufacturing companies, and multinational engineering companies. The company has been listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange since 2016. For more information, please visit www.acrometa.com.



