  • Thursday, January 5, 2023
Wednesday, 4 January 2023, 21:32 HKT/SGT
Source: Finalis
Experience the Future of Investment Banking with Finalis
The Finalis Marketplace enables independent investment banks to source deal flow
in an easy-to-use, real-time technology-enabled platform

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK , Jan 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Finalis, a rapidly growing investment-banking-as-a-service platform for dealmakers, recently launched its state-of-the-art platform, Finalis Marketplace. The platform allows investment bankers, placement agents and M&A advisors to offer, find and promote deal collaboration with other dealmakers in real-time without the risk of revealing their clients' identity.

Finalis provides a unified white-labeled broker dealer platform that ensures a seamless experience for dealmakers. Sourcing, distributing, and executing deals at a faster rate has become a reality with Finalis Marketplace.

Founded by banking, compliance, data science, engineering and law experts, Finalis addresses a fragmented and rigid banking infrastructure that has not yet benefited from major advances in financial technology.

"With growing investment volumes, dealmakers across the globe are increasingly in search of a single platform that enables them to get complex transactions done as quickly and as cleanly as possible," said Finalis Founder and CEO Federico Baradello. "Finalis empowers dealmakers to win more mandates and close more deals. The Marketplace will become the go-to platform for all mid- to small-sized investment banks, businesses and global funds to promote, distribute and find opportunities in the private markets. We look forward to growing and enhancing the platform for bankers and our clients to capture more value and get the exposure they deserve."

"Finalis Marketplace is a game-changer for affiliates like me on the platform. I have met a number of impressive and accomplished dealmakers across various industries and geographies," said Daniela Messina, Managing Member at Portside Capital Solutions. "Finalis makes it easy and efficient to share deal flow, to connect and collaborate with others on the platform. The Finalis team goes above and beyond to help make thoughtful internal connections and I look forward to using the platform to continue achieving value for years to come."

Finalis Marketplace launched its beta version on March 21, 2022, has received great feedback and achieved outstanding results with over 600 deals in the platform, 250+ collaboration requests, with a total of $3 billion+ in deal transaction value open to collaboration. Through scalable white-glove solutions, Finalis Marketplace opens up significant deal value, giving bankers access to a marketplace that leverages the Finalis affiliate network.

About Finalis

Finalis is the leading platform enabling securities brokerages to operate legally and compliantly. The firm delivers a white-labeled regulatory affiliation and compliance back-office solution that supports a wide range of securities dealmaking including: M&A, capital raising, private placements, direct participation programs, fintech marketplaces, and alternative investment sponsors.

Finalis provides superior leverage to securities brokers with the Finalis Hub, which delivers a hassle-free deal management solution, and the Finalis Marketplace, which connects brokers with one another to gain insights and explore deal collaborations.

Launched in 2020 and growing rapidly, the San Francisco- and New York-based firm is on a mission to power dealmakers by building the world's largest securities brokerage platform. The Finalis platform currently handles transactions with more than $16 billion dollars in deal value, supports over 175 boutiques, and has more than 850 active mandates in the market. For more information, please visit www.finalis.com.

For more information, contact:
Victoria Hearne
victoria@finalis.com


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily Finance, Banking & Insurance, FinTech
