Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 5, 2023
Wednesday, 4 January 2023, 23:48 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: OKX
OKX Announces Comprehensive API Key Security Protection Features, Further Enhances User Protection Against External Threats

Victoria, Seychelles, Jan 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - OKX, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, today announced comprehensive API key security protection features, further enhancing user protection against external threats.

The features are:
- Auto expiry after 14 days of inactive API keys with trade and withdraw permissions that aren't bound to IP addresses;
- A third-party whitelist that enables users to bind their IPs to cooperating third-party platforms and ensures transactions are from the whitelisted platform;
- Fast API (Fast Connect), which provides additional security for the API key binding process by allowing users to quickly authorize brokers to access, generate and bind API keys automatically in one click; and,
- A risk engine that monitors and flags suspicious transactions, allowing OKX to freeze identified accounts to prevent loss

"At OKX, security of customer funds is always our first priority," said OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique. "Our API safety measures are among the most comprehensive on the market. Traders can use our platform confidently with the knowledge that API keys are protected with multiple layers of security."

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.
As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.
Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit okx.com

Media contact: Media@okx.com

Source: Plato Data Intelligence: Platodata.ai


Topic: Press release summary
Source: OKX
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, NFTs, Metaverse, Games
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
OKX Announces Comprehensive API Key Security Protection Features, Further Enhances User Protection Against External Threats  
Jan 4, 2023 23:48 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Appoints Red Cloud Securities Inc. to Provide Corporate Advisory Services  
Jan 4, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Experience the Future of Investment Banking with Finalis  
Jan 4, 2023 21:32 HKT/SGT
ShareInvestor Group's S$30M Merger with InvestingNote Adds Vitality to Singapore's Retail Investing Scene  
Jan 4, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA)'s NusaTrip Opens Regional Office in Singapore to Service Booming Rebound in Southeast Asia Travel Market  
Jan 4, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
The 5th Hong Kong Public Relations Awards 2023 to Kick Off Soon  
Jan 4, 2023 12:01 HKT/SGT
Sihuan Pharmaceutical (0460.HK): Huisheng Biopharmaceutical Successfully Completes A+ Round of Financing, Accelerating the Layout of Diabetes and Complications  
Jan 4, 2023 09:55 HKT/SGT
Tianyun International Signed MOU with a Leading Korean Food and Beverage Company as a Strategic Partner  
Jan 3, 2023 16:55 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden Expands Further into O&G  
Jan 3, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Surayyah Ahmad on Greater Participation for Nigerian Women in Tech  
Jan 2, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
METAVSUMMIT
11  -  12   January
Dubai
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
25   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
27   July
Virtual
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
24   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       