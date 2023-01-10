Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 16:33 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: China Biotech Services Holdings Limited China Biotech Services subsidiary AMDL nominated as Top Clinical Laboratory Services Company in APAC 2022 and receives CAP Accreditation Certificate

HONG KONG, Jan 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - China Biotech Services Holdings Limited (the "Group"; stock code: 8037. HK) has announced that its subsidiary, Asia Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory (AMDL), has been nominated as the Top Clinical Laboratory Services Company in APAC 2022 and has received the College of American Pathologists (CAP) Accreditation Certificate for providing next-generation sequencing (NGS) Oncology clinical testing services.





With world-leading NGS-based clinical testing products and services for oncologists and a high-standard molecular-level clinical laboratory, and as the sole distributor of Pillar Biosciences products in Asia, it's no surprise that AMDL has been named one of the industry's Top Clinical Laboratory Services Companies in APAC 2022 by Life Sciences Review.



In addition, AMDL has recently received the Accreditation Certificate from CAP, which is recognized as one of the industry's leaders in medical laboratory quality assurance. It has developed detailed checklists for all aspects of clinical laboratory disciplines and has strict requirements for laboratory quality standards. AMDL obtaining the authoritative certification from CAP proves that the company has reached an advanced level in terms of quality, management mode, testing accuracy and other aspects.



By leveraging next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and FDA-approved companion diagnostic (CDx), namely the oncoReveal(TM) Dx Lung and Colon Cancer Assay and MiSeqDx developed by Pillar Biosciences, AMDL will provide precision diagnostic tests for the qualitative detection of somatic mutations in DNA derived from lung and colon cancer tumors. Working toward CAP accreditation, the AMDL platform can offer a simplified and standalone testing workflow that helps local healthcare professionals, oncologists, and researchers obtain results in seven to nine working days, significantly reducing the overall timeline.



The CAP certification also provides a good endorsement for AMDL to promote the test kit in Hong Kong and Asia on a large scale, which is conducive to the rapid commercialization of the test kit and brings new achievements to China Biotech Services.



About China Biotech Services Holdings (Stock Code: 8037.HK)

China Biotech Services Holdings Limited is listed on GEM of Hong Kong Stock Exchange and was included in MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index in May 2018. The Group focuses on two main areas, namely, precision diagnostics and cancer treatments.







