Source: Preservica Preservica Announces Partnership with Australia's DatacomIT to Preserve and Future-Proof Access to Critical Long-Term Digital Information Digitise Once. Preserve Forever.

BOSTON, MA, OXFORD, UK and MELBOURNE, AU, Jan 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Preservica, a global leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, announced today their partnership with Australia's DatacomIT, a leading provider of specialised digitisation and hosted solutions for digital collections.



This partnership enables a seamless approach between digitisation and long-term Digital Preservation, with DatacomIT specialising in the conversion of analog materials to digital formats. Those who are already investing in digitisation will now be able to protect that investment by ensuring it is accessible, meets compliance and legal requirements, and is readable now and in the future with Preservica's Digital Preservation solution.



"DatacomIT is excited about our new partnership with Preservica," shared Eamonn Donohoe, General Manager, DatacomIT. "We can now offer our clients a one stop shop, from digitisation to Digital Preservation, and assist organisations to develop curation and preservation strategies. This partnership underpins our role as Australia's industry leader in digitisation and Digital Preservation, fulfilling our mission of securing the past for the future."



DatacomIT will offer consultation and implementation of Preservica's cloud-hosted editions, which are changing the way organisations around the world future-proof and access critical long-term digital information. Preservica's seamless application will bring together all the core elements of successful long-term Digital Preservation - durable storage, file format updates, and secure immediate access.



With over 40 years of experience offering digitisation solutions to cultural institutions, DatacomIT is a recognised leader in the GLAM sector, providing digitisation and Digital Preservation services for galleries, libraries, archives, and museums. Utilising proven leading-edge technologies, DatacomIT has established long-standing credibility within the archives and digitisation industry, preserving rare and fragile cultural heritage material including books, microfilm, microfiche, photographs, negatives, slides, maps, and large format material.



"We are delighted to offer Australian institutions an affordable and scalable way to preserve, curate and share their digital collections that document the vibrant history of the region," said Mike Quinn, CEO, Preservica. "DatacomIT customers can now confidently go from scanning to safeguarding digital content. We welcome them to our growing global user community that is choosing this holistic approach we call Active Digital Preservation."



Preservica's partnership with DatacomIT is the latest in their international momentum, having recently announced new government customers in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the UK.



