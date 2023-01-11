Wednesday, 11 January 2023, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Minetech Resources Berhad Minetech Awarded RM36.71 Million Mini-Hydro Project Company to build 3MW mini-hydro power plant located at Sungai Pelagat, Besut, Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Minetech Resources Berhad, a civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer today announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Techmile Resources Sdn Bhd (TRSB), has accepted a letter of award (LOA) from Tesdec Hydropower Sdn Bhd for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of a 3MW mini-hydro power plant at Sungai Pelagat, Besut, Terengganu valued at RM36.71 million.





The project, which is expected to commence in January 2023, followed by construction in 2025, is expected to be completed by May 2027, comes under the Sustainable Energy Development Authority's (SEDA) feed-in-tariff (FiT) programme in which businesses or individuals that hold SEDA's feed-in approval certificate can sell RE at the FiT rate to distribution licensees such as Tenaga Nasional Berhad.



TRSB provides EPCC as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the energy industry. Tesdec Hydropower is a sub-subsidiary of Tesdec Berhad through its subsidiary, Tesdec Services Sdn Bhd. Tesdec is wholly-owned by the Terengganu government while Tesdec Hydropower is principally involved in renewal energy (RE) activities, development and facilities in the state.



Dato' (Dr). Ts. Awang Daud bin Awang Putera, Executive Chairman of Minetech said, "This project represents for us another step forward in our venture into RE that began in 2020 as part of an organisational transformation at Minetech, which includes diversification and rationalisation. Our move into RE enables us to partake in the development of a sustainable economy that is in line with initiatives in recent years to be greener and ensure social wellbeing."



"The 3MW mini-hydro power plant project will allow us to also showcase what Minetech is capable of as we seek more opportunities in RE. As a registered solar photovoltaic investor with SEDA and the owner of a 9.99MW AC floating solar power plant located in Pantai Remis, Perak, we are also able to sell electricity to government agencies, businesses and individuals under SEDA's Net Energy Metering Programme or NEM 3.0."



YAB Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Samsuri bin Mokhtar, Menteri Besar of Terengganu said, "The state government is committed to driving economic growth through such projects where positive spillover effects include lowering greenhouse gas emissions, mitigating the impact of human activities to the environment and safeguarding the wellbeing of communities through socio-economic progress".



Chairman of Tesdec Hydropower, YB Ir. Saiful Azmi bin Suhaili said, "We are pleased to initiate this renewable energy project that will bring benefits to the people of Terengganu by providing a stable and clean source of electricity that can also support essential backup power should there be power outages or disruptions."



The LOA signing ceremony was held at Primula Beach Hotel, Kuala Terengganu and were witnessed by Terengganu Menteri Besar, YAB Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Samsuri bin Mokhtar and Executive Chairman of Minetech, Dato' (Dr). Ts. Awang Daud bin Awang Putera. Executive Directors, Ts. Azlan Shah bin Zainal Arif and Mr Matt Chin signed on behalf of TRSB while Directors, Ir. Rosdan bin Ismail and Ts. Shahidan Izham bin Yeop Ibrahim, signed for Tesdec Hydropower.



Image Caption

From L-R:

1. Ts. Shahidan Izham bin Yeop Ibrahim, Director of Tesdec Hydropower Sdn Bhd

2. Ir. Rosdan bin Ismail, Executive Director of Tesdec Hydropower Sdn Bhd

3. YB Ir Saiful Azmi, Chairman of Tesdec Hydropower Sdn Bhd

4. YAB Dato' Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri bin Mokhtar, Menteri Besar of Terengganu

5. Dato' (Dr). Ts. Awang Daud bin Awang Putera, Executive Chairman of Minetech Resources Bhd

6. Ts. Azlan Shah bin Zainal Arif, Executive Director of Minetech Resources Bhd

7. Matt Chin Leong Choy, Executive Director of Minetech Resources Bhd

https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Minetech02301111.jpg



From L-R (Standing):

1. YB Ir Saiful Azmi, Chairman of Tesdec Hydropower Sdn Bhd

2. YAB Dato' Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri bin Mokhtar, Menteri Besar of Terengganu

3. Dato' (Dr). Ts. Awang Daud bin Awang Putera, Executive Chairman of Minetech Resources Bhd

From L-R (Seated):

1. Ts. Shahidan Izham bin Yeop Ibrahim, Director of Tesdec Hydropower Sdn Bhd

2. Ir. Rosdan bin Ismail, Executive Director of Tesdec Hydropower Sdn Bhd

3. Ts. Azlan Shah bin Zainal Arif, Executive Director of Minetech Resources Bhd

4. Matt Chin Leong Choy, Executive Director of Minetech Resources Bhd

https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Minetech02301112.jpg



Minetech Resources Berhad: 7219 [BURSA: MINE], https://minetech.com.my/





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Minetech Resources Berhad

Sectors: Metals & Mining, Daily Finance, Daily News, Engineering, Local Biz, Manufacturing

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Minetech Resources Berhad Nov 24, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT Minetech Records 32% Increase in Revenue for 2Q Aug 25, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT Minetech's Revenue for 1Q Rises 43.0% to RM24 Million More news >> News Alerts