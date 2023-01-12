Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 12, 2023
Thursday, 12 January 2023, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Spritzer Berhad
Spritzer Ecopark Transformed to Colourful Spring Overnight
Winter has gone and spring has begun at Spritzer Ecopark

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Jan 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Say goodbye to the snowy white winter wonderland and hello to the colourful florals of spring as SPRITZER ushers the Year of the Rabbit by transforming Spritzer EcoPark through their creative use of Spritzer bottles repurposed to welcome the lunar new year traditions with a modern flare.

Springtime at Spritzer Ecopark



Be greeted by a striking 28-foot tree partially created from thousands of recycled Spritzer bottles while walking through a garden of eye-popping playful pink and radiant red peonies signalling the coming of spring from now to 5 February, including New Year Day itself on 22 January. Ring in the Year of the Rabbit celebrations with Spritzer as a traditional lion dance will be held on 26 January to bring good luck and fortune for the auspicious new year.

Capture those Instagram-able moments as you step back in time at a traditional Chinese ancient house, stroll into a gorgeous tunnel ringed by flowers also partly created from Spritzer bottles, visit a domed house decorated with exquisite opulent ornaments and stop by the beautiful gazebo - perfect for photo opportunities for a lifetime.

All are welcome and admission is free. Visitors who spend at least RM10 at the souvenir shop and water shop will receive Spritzer angpow packets. Remember to keep the receipts as Spritzer water products purchased will let you enter "The SYOK Goes On With Spritzer" online contest for a chance to win RM100,000 of gold bars and other SYOK prizes.

In line with the Company's values, Spritzer encourages recycling and repurposing. The Company continuously strives to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of its operations, from bottles, labels and its people. Join Spritzer by incorporating recycling into your 2023 and beyond.

Spritzer hopes to continue welcoming everyone in a safe manner. Please plan your time and have a fun-filled experience at Spritzer EcoPark this coming Year of the Rabbit!

Spritzer Bhd: [Bursa: SPRITZER; 7103] [RIC: SPTZ:KL] [BB: SPZ:MK] [OTC: SPZRF], https://www.spritzer.com.my


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Spritzer Berhad
Sectors: Food & Beverage, Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Spritzer Berhad
Dec 13, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer "Winter" Carnival 2022
Nov 8, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Wins World Branding Awards 2022
July 21, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer, The Only Diamond Taste Award 2022 Winner in Malaysia
July 14, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Rolls Out Iconic New Silica-Rich Natural Mineral Water Bottle
June 24, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer wins Platinum Award in Reader's Digest Trusted Brands 2022
Apr 27, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer EcoPark Upcycles Bottles to Celebrate Hari Raya Balik Kampung Bersama with Visitors
Mar 11, 2022 11:30 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Sends Bottled Water to Terengganu Flood Victims
Jan 28, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Introduces Ong-Ong Wishes, Sui-Sui Dishes!
Jan 19, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Gives New Life to Bottles as Decorations for Chinese New Year
Jan 6, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Launches #KitaJagaKita Care Packages for Flood Victims
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       