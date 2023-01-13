Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 13, 2023
Friday, 13 January 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: American Green, Inc
American Green (OTC:ERBB) Architectural Plans for Its 40,000 s.f. Cypress Chill Cannabis Grow are in the Final Review Phase

PHOENIX, US, Jan 13, 2023 - (NewMediaWire) - Today American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced that it has submitted architectural plans for its 40K sf Cypress Chill cannabis grow operation to the City of Phoenix and the plans are now in the final review phase. The Company purchased the building in May of 2022. American Green plans to begin the full construction and renovation process once it gets final plan approval and the building receives its permits.

The Company hopes to receive that approval near the end of February 2023.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYkNSyl-OuU

The City has recently incorporated brand new cannabis building requirements that American Green's architects were able to complete while the plans were still in review allowing the process to continue without delay. This saves American Green time and money, both now, and in the future, by greatly reducing architectural plan changes.

Although the project has taken longer than The Company expected due to supply chain issues that directly affected building design, architectural plans, and securing proper grow equipment, we are extremely excited to move forward and towards completion. Recently, 21 air sterilization units and two fluid coolers were delivered to Cypress Chill.

"I can't stress enough how important it has been that American Greens architectural firm is using the self-certification process to move forward through the review phase of its architectural plans and we hope to complete this project in early 2024," said David G. Gwyther, president.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:
American Green's Main Website at www.americangreen.com
Twitter: @American__Green (two underscores), or
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America's second publicly-traded Company in the cannabis sector. American Green, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding Company and shareholder value. http://www.americangreen.com/

For more information

Contact:
American Green, Inc.
Investor Relations
2902 W. Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
480-443-1600 X555
investor@americangreen.com

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act.Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.


Source: American Green, Inc
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Cannabis
