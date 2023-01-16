Monday, 16 January 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: JCB JCB offers 10% cashback campaign for JCB cardmembers for purchases in Japan

TOKYO, Jan 16, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, announces the launch of a 10% cashback campaign for JCB cardmembers outside Japan for purchases in Japan starting January 16 2023.



From January 16 to April 15 2023 (JST)[1], JCB cardmembers from outside Japan[2] receive 10% cashback when the accumulated spending amount for in-store purchases in Japan with 30,000 yen or above with JCB Card[3] use. For more information about the campaign, please visit JCB Special Offers.



JCB Special Offers: https://www.specialoffers.jcb/en/campaign/detail/japancashback/56914/



JCB offers beneficial campaigns and convenient services to JCB cardmembers across the world. As a Japanese brand with a spirit of hospitality, JCB provides services that enrich JCB cardmembers' travel experience. Please check the "Enrich your travel in Japan with OMOTENASHI" video at official YouTube channel "JCB Global".



Watch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9swTv8VSc-8



About JCB



JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/



Contact

Ayaka Nakajima

Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp



[1] The campaign may end early once the campaign budget has reached its maximum limit.

[2] Cards issued by some issuers may not be eligible (please refer to JCB Special Offers for further details). http://www.specialoffers.jcb/

[3] Up to 5,000-yen cashback per JCB Card use.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: JCB

Sectors: Cards & Payments, Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Daily Finance, Travel & Tourism, Daily News, Regional, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

