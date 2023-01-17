Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Tuesday, 17 January 2023, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: EtherMail / Decrypt Studios
EtherMail's Web3 email solution enabled streamlined voting for Decrypt Studios' First Annual Crypties Awards

Schaan, Liechtenstein, Jan 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - EtherMail, the first Web3 email solution setting the standard for anonymous and encrypted wallet-to-wallet communication, facilitated Web3 voting for Decrypt Studios' inaugural Crypties Awards 2022.

Launched by Decrypt Studios, the Web3 production studio, The Crypties are the crypto industry's preeminent annual awards initiative, showcasing the standout achievements of Web3 innovators. A decentralized token-gated voting system for the inaugural awards, held at Art Basel Miami in November 2022, was open to the public with a number of nominees across nine categories such as NFT Project of the Year, DAO of the Year, and more.

EtherMail enabled Decrypt Studios to engage members of the community and distribute the Crypties voting NFT to voters, providing a seamless voting mechanism for the community to participate in selecting the winners of the Crypties Awards. Through this integration, Crypties voters will also now be able to receive future updates about the Crypties directly into their EtherMail inbox, driven by token-gated dynamic mailing lists. Thanks to EtherMail, Decrypt Studios received over 64,000 sign-ups with a 40% vote cast rate by airdropping NFTs to their community.

To vote for The Crypties, members simply had to create an EtherMail account, after which they received a welcome email inviting them to cast their vote on The Crypties voting platform. The user's voting token was airdropped to the crypto wallet associated with their account, which granted them exclusive access to the voting process. Once the vote was registered, the user's voting token was burned and replaced with an ‘I Voted' NFT

EtherMail is the only tool in the Web3 space that allows Web3 companies to send rich, relevant content directly to their asset holders based on up-to-the-minute information. By leveraging EtherMail, companies always have an up-to-date registry of their entire set of asset holders, and can create customized email and automated communication streams. Included in EtherMail's future pipeline will be the introduction of its native utility token, $EMT, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. EMT will be a first-of-its-kind incentivization mechanism designed to reward email users for their time and attention reading unsolicited emails, creating a much-needed framework for email economics.

Shant Kevonian, CEO and Founder of EtherMail, said: "Given how often tokens and NFTs are bought and sold across the Web3 ecosystem, it has been impossible for projects to maintain direct contact with current holders of their assets. The key word is ‘current'. Keeping pace with the ever-changing pool of holders requires consensual self-updating mailing lists based on real-time, blockchain-synced data. This is precisely what we've developed, a Web3 email solution tailored to the needs of Web3 projects. We're delighted to have worked alongside Decrypt Studios, a true industry heavyweight at the cutting edge of Web3 innovation."

Joshua Roth, VP of Development at Decrypt Studios, said: "The EtherMail and Crypties ‘Get Out the Vote' campaign proved the power of EtherMail as a customer engagement, awareness, and information distribution tool. Not only were we able to reach a wide audience of new users, but the product's flexibility allowed us to define our parameters of voting and provide great ease of use for our voters."

Further details on the collaboration can be viewed on the dedicated case study page.

Join the official EtherMail Telegram channel here: https://t.me/ethermail_official and follow the latest developments on twitter: https://twitter.com/ethermail_io.

For more information on how EtherMail can help your project maintain a direct and secure line of communication with your asset holders, visit: https://ethermail.io/daos.

About EtherMail

EtherMail is the first Web3 Email Solution setting the standard for anonymous and encrypted wallet-to-wallet communication. With EtherMail, companies can send rich, relevant content directly to their asset holders based on blockchain-synced real time information. EtherMail also allows fully anonymous P2P communication and rewards its users for reading relevant content in their inbox.

About Decrypt Studios

Decrypt Studios is a Web3 creative studio providing blockchain solutions for brands, strategic partners, and IRL and metaverse events. Decrypt Studios demystifies digital assets and virtual worlds, providing tools to help stakeholders reach new audiences via Web3 offerings and activations. With our finger on the pulse of the industry via sister organization Decrypt Media, Decrypt Studios cuts through the hype to provide real-world results across the scope of the blockchain ecosystem.

Media contact:
lorcan@forewordventure.com
marketing@ethersuite.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: EtherMail / Decrypt Studios
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, NFTs, Metaverse, Games
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Soundskrit and AAC Technologies Announce Partnership to Bring the World's First High-Performance MEMS Directional Microphones to Market  
Jan 17, 2023 17:21 HKT/SGT
EtherMail's Web3 email solution enabled streamlined voting for Decrypt Studios' First Annual Crypties Awards  
Jan 17, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
22nd Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition Winners Announced  
Jan 17, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
ShineGlobal Social Networking Market Report 2022: ByteDance, Match Group, Newborn Town & More Lead Industry Trends   
Jan 17, 2023 15:50 HKT/SGT
Indonesia Palm Oil in Indian Market: Sustainable and Reliable  
Jan 17, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Brings Back Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Masterclass  
Jan 17, 2023 14:46 HKT/SGT
Fosun Receives RMB12 Billion Syndicated Loan to Consolidate Capital for Business Development  
Jan 17, 2023 14:36 HKT/SGT
BeautyFarm Med, the largest provider of traditional beauty services in China Successfully Listed on the Main Board of SEHK  
Jan 17, 2023 14:25 HKT/SGT
Society Pass, Inc. (SOPA) / NusaTrip Expands Services to Philippines  
Jan 17, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
GlobalLogic to Open New Digital Engineering Centers in Spain  
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 12:21:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
17  -  20   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
Mastering Solar Power
6   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  10   February
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia
7   February
Virtual
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Cyber Security Summit Kenya
10   February
Kenya
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements
14   February
Virtual
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2023
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
20   February
Virtual
Cyber Security Summit
22  -  23   February
Singapore
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Step Conference 2023
22  -  23   February
Dubai, UAE
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
27   February
Virtual
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit India 2023
2   March
Bangalore, India
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
Offshore Wind
7   March
Virtual
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   March
Virtual
2nd Annual FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA
7  -  8   March
Dubai, UAE
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
17th Edition BFSI IT Summit
10   March
Jakarta, Indonesia
Energy Storage
13  -  16   March
Virtual
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
27   July
Virtual
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
24   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       