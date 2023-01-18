Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Tuesday, 17 January 2023, 23:50 HKT/SGT
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Publishes Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) Overview Document

Washington, D.C., Jan 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is pleased to announce the publication of the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) (bit.ly/3Xe9gC2) Overview Document. It is available for download at bit.ly/3Xe9gC2, and provides an in-depth look at the content, structure, use, and maintenance of the GBA BMM.


The BMM is a comprehensive framework that includes requirements, resources, and tools applicable to blockchain solutions. A blockchain solution includes all layers (network, protocol, application, and transactions) of the solution. The model is designed to assist government organizations in evaluating and improving their blockchain capabilities.

"We are excited to release the BMM Overview Document, which will be a valuable resource for government organizations looking to adopt or improve their blockchain solutions," said GBA Executive Director, Gerard Dache. "The BMM provides a clear and actionable roadmap for achieving maturity in blockchain technology."

The GBA is a global non-profit organization that aims to promote the use of blockchain technology in government. The organization is committed to providing resources and support to government organizations looking to implement blockchain solutions.

For more information about the Government Blockchain Association and the Blockchain Maturity Model, please visit https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-maturity-model.

Contact:
Gerard Dache
Executive Director
Government Blockchain Association
gerard.dache@GBAglobal.org
+1-703-474-7939

Source: Plato Data Intelligence https://Platodata.io


