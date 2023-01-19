Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Eisai Listed as a Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporation for The Seventh Time Highest Ranked Global Pharmaceutical Company

TOKYO, Jan 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced that it has been listed in the 2023 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100), a global ranking by Canada-based media and investment advisory company, Corporate Knights, Inc. This marks Eisai's seventh inclusion on the list. Ranked 53rd, Eisai was the highest ranking company among global pharmaceutical companies (please visit here(New Window) for the Global 100 ranking).

The Global 100 evaluates the sustainability of more than 6,000 of the world's major corporations based on various corporate initiatives in areas such as ESG (environment, society and governance). Since 2005, those companies ranking among the top 100 in the world have been announced each year. The Global 100 is based on up to 25 key performance indicators covering ESG initiatives, with the evaluations carried out based on data publicly disclosed in financial filings, integrated reports, or through other such channels. Eisai was highly evaluated, particularly in indicators for enhancing employee value such as safe work environment, sick leave support system and employee retention rate.

Eisai's corporate concept is to give first thought to patients and the people in the daily living domain, and increase the benefits that health care provides to them as well as meet their diversified healthcare needs worldwide. Based on this human health care (hhc) corporate concept, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value by strengthening its ESG initiatives and increasing non-financial value.

