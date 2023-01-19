Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 19, 2023
Thursday, 19 January 2023, 09:35 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai Commences Business Activities at New Pharma Sales Subsidiary in Israel

TOKYO, Jan 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that fully-fledged operations and business activities have begun at Eisai Israel Ltd., a pharmaceutical sales subsidiary recently established in Tel Aviv in the State of Israel (Israel). Eisai Israel is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eisai's European regional headquarters, Eisai Europe Ltd.

Israel's pharmaceutical market reached 5.3 billion USD in 2021.1 The compound annual growth rate of the Israel pharmaceutical market from 2018 to 2021 was +8.56%1 and the market is expected to continue to grow steadily, with a high penetration rate of innovative medicines.

In 2011, Eisai Europe started business in Israel marketing and selling Eisai products through local distribution partners, and mainly marketed Lenvima, Halaven, Fycompa and Inovelon. Eisai Israel was established in August 2021, and in January 2023, became the marketing authorization holder of the Eisai products in Israel. Eisai Israel will now perform sales and marketing activities for these products. The company plans to launch its other global brands in the future.

With the commencement of operations at Eisai Israel, Eisai aims to utilize its own drug sales system in Israel, deliver innovative new drugs to more patients in Israel as quickly as possible, and contribute to improving the benefits of patients and their families.

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

