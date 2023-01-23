Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: JCB
NBB and JCB Enable the Acceptance of JCB Cards Through its POS & E-Commerce Merchants in The Kingdom of Bahrain

MANAMA & TOKYO, Jan 23, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, have signed an agreement to enable JCB payment acceptance at the bank's POS and e-commerce merchants in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The signing ceremony was recently held at NBB Headquarters in the presence of NBB and JCB representatives.

The partnership with JCB, will provide cardholders from mainly Asian markets with greater convenience, allowing them to enjoy the usage of their JCB Cards at all NBB merchant outlets across the Kingdom. This falls in line with NBB's promise of remaining 'Closer to You', and follows its commitment to improve accessibility and provide existing and new customers with easy access to its services.

Commenting on the partnership, Hisham AlKurdi, Group Chief Executive - Corporate & Institutional Investment Banking at NBB, said: "We are pleased to partner with JCB to provide JCB's cardholders with the convenience of using their JCB Cards through NBB's banking channels. This partnership is a step forward to increase JCB Card acceptance in the Kingdom through NBB POS and Payment Gateway channels as well as strengthening cross-country relations, improving accessibility and enhancing branch capability to better reach all citizens and residents for a more enhanced service."

On his end, Mr. Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO of JCB International Co., Ltd., said: "The Kingdom of Bahrain is very important for our cardholders as a travel destination, as well as for JCB as there is a local cardmember base in the region. We are delighted that we have entered into this partnership with the National Bank of Bahrain, one of the largest banks and most prominent locally owned institutions in the region, for the acceptance of JCB Cards. This partnership will enhance our offering for convenience of cardholders in the Kingdom and cater for both the business and touristic needs of our cardholders worldwide."

This partnership falls in line with NBB's commitment to simplifying the customer journey through personalisation and convenience, making clients' daily lives easier, and fortifying relations with global institutions across the world.

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan with more than 150 million cardholders. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB is the only international payment brand based in Japan, offering high quality payment solution and technologies that are trusted worldwide.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

JCB Contact
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp


