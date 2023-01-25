

TOKYO, Jan 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - EEJA Ltd. (Head Office: Hiratsuka-shi, Kanagawa; Representative Director & Group CEO: Toru Shoji; hereafter "EEJA"), which operates TANAKA Precious Metals' plating business, announced today that it would exhibit at the 37th INTERNEPCON JAPAN, the electronics packaging and manufacturing exhibition to be held at Tokyo Big Sight on January 25–27, 2023. Exhibiting at INTERNEPCON JAPAN for the first time in four years, EEJA will premiere four new products related to plating technologies and processes. Together, they will help meet rising needs in the electronics industry, such as expanded data bandwidth in communications environments and improved durability of in-vehicle electronic components and semiconductors. SEADCAT200 series This will be EEJA's first exhibition at INTERNEPCON JAPAN since 2019, and the technologies in demand have become increasingly sophisticated in recent years. The main usage domain for electronic components has shifted from local to network usage, while the communications industry has shifted to 5G (5th generation mobile communication systems) to support increased data volumes and faster speeds. The automotive industry has also changed, with the increased use of electronic components and semiconductors around the engine and subsequent demand for products able to pass testing in harsh environments in terms of characteristics such as heat and moisture resistance. Taking advantage of precious metals technologies acquired by TANAKA Precious Metals over many years in the industry, EEJA develops and provides the plating technologies and products that are essential in the electronics industry, from semiconductors to electronic components. To meet the diverse and ever-changing needs of customers, the company is constantly researching and developing new plating characteristics and high-productivity processes tailored to each application. EEJA will exhibit four new plating technologies at INTERNEPCON JAPAN, together with plating equipment capable of handling increasingly high-density wafers. With the increasing demand for greater sophistication in the electronics industry, these new offerings not only meet diverse needs but will contribute to further technical innovations as well. Overview of EEJA's exhibition at 37th INTERNEPCON JAPAN

- Date and time: January 25–27, 2023 (10:00–17:00)

- Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall, Booth 26-1

- Main products on display: Product name Overview PRECIOUSFAB Pt2000/HP3000: High hardness, high corrosion resistance platinum and platinum alloy plating process (New Product) A plating process that achieves high reliability when used for surface treatment of contact parts of connectors that need durability and environment resistance, such as for in-vehicle applications AC FAB Au-IAG1000: Direct palladium non-cyanide electroless gold plating process (New Product) A plating process that enables process simplification and high-quality film formation that controls corrosion when applied to nickel, palladium, and gold plating processes used in surface treatment of semiconductor package parts MICROFAB Au2108/Au2168: Non-cyanide gold electroplating process with improved stability of hardness and appearance (New Product) A plating process that can improve product yields and reliability through stable appearance and hardness when forming gold bumps on increasingly fine-pitch and high-density wafers SEADCAT200 series: Direct patterning plating technology (New Product) A plating technology that supports more material types than the SEADCAT100 series



SEADCAT PRM200-MRG: Increased adhesiveness to LCPs and some fluororesins, with improved heat and moisture resistance



SEADCAT PRM200-MDI: Reduced copper diffusion through heat treatment after copper wire formation on polyimides RAD-Plater: Plating system for development and experimentation (Plating Equipment) A system that improves in-plane distribution when pattern plating on high-density wafers, with support for a wide range of wafers, from memory redistribution to MEMS Refer to the following for detailed information on other plating processes and equipment. Plating Processes

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/products/detail/plating-processes/ Plating Equipment

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/products/detail/plating-equipment/ Plating equipment is handled by group company Mitomo Semicon Engineering Co., Ltd.

https://mitomo-semicon-eng.co.jp/en/home-2/ EEJA Ltd.

Headquarters: 5-50 Shinmachi, Hiratsuka-city, Kanagawa

Established: 1965

Representative Director & Group CEO: Toru Shoji

Capital: 100 million yen

Net sales: 38.092 billion yen (FY2022)

Number of employees: 127 (including overseas sites) (as of March 31, 2022)

Business activities: Development, manufacture, sales, and export of precious metal plating solutions and base metal plating solutions, additives, and surface treatment-related chemicals About TANAKA Precious Metals Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, TANAKA has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and around the world collaborate and cooperate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,225 employees, the Group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, were 787.7 billion yen.*

*From the current consolidated fiscal year, the amounts of sales for some transactions are indicated as net values due to the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. Global industrial business website

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/ Product inquiries

TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-on-industrial-products/ Press inquiries

TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd.

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/





Topic: Trade Show or Conference

Source: Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sectors: Metals & Mining, Electronics, Engineering

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

