  • Monday, January 23, 2023
Monday, 23 January 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JCB
JCB starts Red Guahan Shuttle Free Ride Campaign in Guam

TOKYO, Jan 23, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and T.P. Micronesia, Inc. (Lam Lam Tours and Transportation), one of the JTB Corp. group companies, start "Red Guahan Shuttle Free Ride Campaign" in Guam from January 23 to May 22, 2023. JCB offers beneficial campaigns and convenient services to JCB cardmembers across the world. For more information, please visit JCB Special Offers. https://www.specialoffers.jcb/en/


From January 23 to May 23, 2023, JCB provides a free ride on the Tumon Shuttle route of the Red Guahan Shuttle that connects Guam's major shopping centers, Micronesia Mall and Guam Premier Outlets, via the hotel district. JCB cardmembers simply present JCB Cards[1] to the driver when you board the bus to get free ride. This campaign is eligible for up to two passengers, the cardmember and one accompanying passenger[2].

For more information, please visit: https://www.specialoffers.jcb/en/campaign/detail/red_shuttle_bus/60029/

About Red Guahan Shuttle

The Red Guahan Shuttle is a fixed route bus service that provides transportation in Guam, connecting Guam's hotel districts to places such as major shopping centers, the famous Two Lovers Point with its spectacular view, and the Chamorro Village Night Market held every Wednesday night.

About Lam Lam Tours and Transportation

Lam Lam Tours and Transportation is a bus company established in 1975 that owns a fleet of large buses, limousines, trolleys, and other vehicles and provides a variety of transportation services in Guam, including the Red Guahan Shuttle, shuttles between the airport and hotels, and chartered buses.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp

[1] Prepaid cards and virtual cards are not eligible.
[2] Those who are not eligible must purchase a ticket. (Children 5 years old and under travel free of charge)


