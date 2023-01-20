Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 20, 2023
Friday, 20 January 2023, 14:37 HKT/SGT
Share:
DOCOMO to Exhibit at World's Largest Mobile Exhibition: MWC Barcelona 2023
Company's first onsite exhibit in 4 years will present advanced mobile technologies and businesses

TOKYO, Jan 20, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will organize a full-scale booth at MWC Barcelona 2023, the world's largest mobile-related exhibition, in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2.


The DOCOMO booth, which will showcase exhibitions and presentations focused on the main themes of 6G, open radio access networks (Open RAN) and extended reality (XR), will also promote international standardization and global business for next-generation communication technologies. Due to the global pandemic, this will be DOCOMO's the first onsite appearance at MWC Barcelona since 2019.(1)

In the 6G section, DOCOMO will present the coming 6G world and advanced wireless technologies that the company is currently developing. This will include a demonstration of the Human Augmentation Platform to communicate haptic sensations between people connected to a 6G network to enable, for example, a musical student to mimic the exact finger motions of a teacher.

In the Open RAN section, DOCOMO will present experiential content to help visitors understand the concept and structure of Open RAN, as well as progress being achieved to enable multi-vendor telecommunication equipment(2) to be combined in Open RAN, as well as related collaborations with international carriers.

In the XR section, visitors will experience the metaverse filled with music, anime and movies and also a virtual-live system, both provided by NTT QONOQ, INC., a company launched by DOCOMO's parent NTT group last October to promote XR business.

Through this exhibition, DOCOMO looks forward to globally communicating its advanced technologies and businesses under the company's brand slogan "changing worlds with you."

For more about DOCOMO's exhibits and the overall exhibition, please refer to the appendix.

(1) DOCOMO organized an exhibition in Japan in 2021 and then one online in 2022.
(2) "Creation of 5G Open RAN Ecosystem to Accelerate Adoption of Open RAN by Operators Globally"
www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2021/0208_00.html

For more information, visit www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2023/0120_00.html.


Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Bintai Kinden Redesignates Ku Chong Hong as Group Managing Director  
Jan 20, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO to Exhibit at World's Largest Mobile Exhibition: MWC Barcelona 2023  
Friday, January 20, 2023 2:37:00 PM
World's biggest commercial EV trial accelerates move to all-electric fleets  
Friday, January 20, 2023 11:03:00 AM
Lion One Secures US$37 Million Financing Facility from Nebari  
Jan 20, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference 2023: Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petro-Products  
Jan 19, 2023 21:40 HKT/SGT
Survey reveals that 60% of respondents from Hong Kong want to play video games with others during Lunar New Year  
Jan 19, 2023 19:18 HKT/SGT
SAF makes SET Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) debut, embarks on a growth plan to accentuate leadership in special grade steel business  
Jan 19, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Gradiant 2022: A Watershed Year in Review  
Jan 19, 2023 18:55 HKT/SGT
Aneka Jaringan Posts Revenue of RM53 Million in 1Q FY2023  
Jan 19, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC's four major focus areas create opportunities via Hong Kong  
Jan 19, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
17  -  20   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
Mastering Solar Power
6   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  10   February
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia
7   February
Virtual
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Cyber Security Summit Kenya
10   February
Kenya
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements
14   February
Virtual
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2023
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
20   February
Virtual
Cyber Security Summit
22  -  23   February
Singapore
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Step Conference 2023
22  -  23   February
Dubai, UAE
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
27   February
Virtual
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit India 2023
2   March
Bangalore, India
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
Offshore Wind
7   March
Virtual
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   March
Virtual
2nd Annual FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA
7  -  8   March
Dubai, UAE
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
17th Edition BFSI IT Summit
10   March
Jakarta, Indonesia
Energy Storage
13  -  16   March
Virtual
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
27   July
Virtual
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
24   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       