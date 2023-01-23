Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Broadhill Capital announced today that the firm will target to commit equity investment of USD $15 Billion across approximately 100-150 businesses.



"We expect to make non-control equity investments into businesses that have the potential to achieve 5-10x revenue growth with our capital commitment," stated investment committee member Francis König. "We separate ourselves by our willingness to assist businesses in situations that often appear high risk to more conservative investors."



Investment commitments are expected to range between USD $50 Million to $5 Billion per company, with most falling between USD $100-500 Million. Businesses must either be public or be positioned and agree to become publicly listed on a major global stock exchange within 3 years. Most business types, industries, and geographies are eligible, provided the business activities are legal in the United States, and in the countries where the business operates. Due diligence and transaction approval should typically be completed within 30 days.



Businesses seeking equity investment may submit their opportunity for immediate consideration through the BroadhillCapital.com website by using the link: https://broadhillcapital.com/submit-business/.



