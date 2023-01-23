Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 13:24 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Step Conference
Calling all tech enthusiasts and startup visionaries!

DUBAI, Jan 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The highly-anticipated Step Conference 2023, the leading tech festival in emerging markets, is returning to Dubai Internet City for its 11th edition on February 22-23, 2023. And trust us, this year's event is going to be like nothing you've ever experienced before! We're talking retro-futurism, DTC Hub, 1-on-1 investor meetings, Pitch Competition, major tech innovations, workshops, keynotes, panels, debates, live entertainment, food trucks, and so much more!


Step 2023 is the ultimate destination for tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs alike. With Dubai's reputation as one of the most innovative cities in the world, it is no surprise that the event will be packed with the latest tech features and advancements. The conference promises to bring together the brightest minds in the industry, with talks, workshops, meet-ups, networking sessions, exhibition areas, and brand activations that unite tech minds from all around the world. This is your chance to rub elbows with top entrepreneurs, make meaningful connections, and gain valuable insights from industry leaders. It's a unique opportunity to network and gain lasting connections with top people in the tech industry, which is an essential aspect of any entrepreneur's journey.

Over two days, Step will be exploring the latest trends across 6 Content Tracks:

  1. Learn from global influencers in the tech and startup scene with the Start Track, covering success stories, growth, entrepreneurship ecosystem, fundraising, investment, and more.
  2. Dive into the latest financial technology trends with the Fintech Track, featuring discussions on blockchain, digital currencies, and cashless payments.
  3. Explore the future of transport, smart cities, and AI with the Future Track, featuring industry leaders in transport and autonomous tech.
  4. Get the latest global trends in digital marketing, brands, advertising tech, programmatic ads, and more with the Digital Track.
  5. Discover the latest tech and lifestyle trends that enhance well-being with the Wellness Track.
  6. Join the Earth Track, the newest addition, exploring Greentech, sustainability, impact and the environment.

Step 2023 is bringing the heat with its lineup of industry leaders and innovators in the world of Crypto, Web3, Artificial Intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies. This year's roster of speakers includes Founders and Executives of companies like Morning Brew, Pattern, Velocity Global, and Hotjar. Stay tuned to the speakers' page for more exciting announcements.

​​Step is currently in the Regular Phase of their tickets, but they are giving our readers a special discount! Using this code (DSC-OYZL), you can buy tickets for an Early Bird ticket price here! If you’re a startup founder, you can apply here to showcase.

Learn more here and follow Step Conference on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube to stay in the loop.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Step Conference
Sectors: Trade Shows, Startups
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Honda to Make Organizational Changes (Effective April 1, 2023) to Further Accelerate Electrification Business and Realize New Value Creation  
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 4:18:00 PM
Honda and GS Yuasa Reach Basic Agreement Toward Collaboration for a High-capacity, High-output Lithium-ion Battery  
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 3:02:00 PM
Calling all tech enthusiasts and startup visionaries!   
Jan 24, 2023 13:24 HKT/SGT
KDDI starts commercial deployment of 5G Open vRAN sites in Japan in collaboration with Samsung Electronics and Fujitsu Limited  
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 9:22:00 AM
Nurburgring gives green light for a comprehensive digitization measure of the world-famous Nordschleife  
Monday, January 23, 2023 3:55:00 PM
NBB and JCB Enable the Acceptance of JCB Cards Through its POS & E-Commerce Merchants in The Kingdom of Bahrain  
Monday, January 23, 2023 2:00:00 PM
JCB starts Red Guahan Shuttle Free Ride Campaign in Guam  
Monday, January 23, 2023 11:00:00 AM
Ogier claims ninth Monte win in TOYOTA GAZOO Racing one-two  
Monday, January 23, 2023 10:23:00 AM
Fujitsu quantum simulator assesses vulnerability of RSA cryptosystem to potential quantum computer cryptography threat  
Monday, January 23, 2023 9:10:00 AM
Apps like Tinder are changing from dating tools to party places as more people enjoy the single life  
Jan 22, 2023 03:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mastering Solar Power
6   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  10   February
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia
7   February
Virtual
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Cyber Security Summit Kenya
10   February
Kenya
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements
14   February
Virtual
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2023
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
20   February
Virtual
Cyber Security Summit
22  -  23   February
Singapore
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Step Conference 2023
22  -  23   February
Dubai, UAE
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
27   February
Virtual
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit India 2023
2   March
Bangalore, India
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
Offshore Wind
7   March
Virtual
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   March
Virtual
2nd Annual FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA
7  -  8   March
Dubai, UAE
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
17th Edition BFSI IT Summit
10   March
Jakarta, Indonesia
Energy Storage
13  -  16   March
Virtual
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
27   July
Virtual
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
24   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       