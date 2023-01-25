Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Society Pass Institutional Analyst: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) Acquiring and Incubating Startups in the Heart of the Asian Silicon Valley

SINGAPORE, Jan 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Institutional Analyst Inc ("Institutional Analyst") issues Equity Research Report on Society Pass Incorporated ("SoPa") (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia's (SEA) next generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem.



Summary Points:



- Southeast Asia: the Asian Silicon Valley - SEA, including Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and VietNam much like Northern CA, is widely known for having 100's of thousands of well-educated, technology-savvy entrepreneurs. In sum, there are thousands of companies that could potentially be acquired, partially acquired, or incubated by Society Pass to generate shareholder value.



- Visionary and experienced founder - Led by Dennis Nguyen, a University of Chicago Booth School of Business MBA graduate and entrepreneur, and former mergers and acquisition Investment Banker at Citigroup, Credit Agricole Indosuez, and Daiwa Securities. His over 25 years of Asia-based investment banking and venture capital experience, along with his team of bankers in identifying and bringing fast-growing technology start-ups to the acquisition negotiating table, creates a true sky-is-the-limit operating scenario.



- Strong revenue generation in 2023 - Operating at breakneck speed to take advantage of the market turbulence over the past few years and currently, SoPa's acquisitions-focused business model has quickly assembled a portfolio of seven exciting and growing companies, each exhibiting breakthrough potential to generate over US$100 million in group sales in 2023.



- Huge and growing user and merchant base - SoPa's seven portfolio companies have amassed 3.3 million registered users and 205,000 registered merchants.



- Healthy balance sheet and strong cash levels - Currently, SoPa has nearly $20 million in cash, compared to a market capitalization of just $26 million today. It's worthy to note Mr. Nguyen controls 7.7 million shares and has voting control of over 70% of the shares.



- Strong technology and marketing teams - SoPa's team of software developers rapidly improves the product or service offerings of its portfolio company, while its team of eCommerce marketing experts rapidly grows the subscriber base of such start-up.



- In house accounting, legal and corporate restructuring experts - SoPa has at its resource, business, accounting, funding, legal, and corporate structure experts. Things that if ignored, can and often do later crush the dreams of even the most talented technology start-up founder.



About Society Pass Inc.



Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.



Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.



SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa's data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.



Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks, a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph, a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.



Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



