  Thursday, January 26, 2023
Thursday, 26 January 2023, 17:22 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for H-25 Gas Turbine for Taiwan's Chang Chun Petrochemical
-- Conversion of Cogeneration System at the Miaoli Factory in Miaoli City to High-Efficiency Gas-Fired System to Reduce CO2 Emissions --

- Unit with 30MW output capacity to begin operations around spring 2025, supplying electric power and steam for manufacturing processes.
- Project in response to local government request to reduce coal consumption, following shift in Taiwan's energy policy.

TOKYO, Jan 26, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received an order for an H-25 gas turbine for the Taiwanese firm Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. The turbine with 30-megawatt (MW) output capacity will be the core of a new high-efficiency, natural gas-fired cogeneration (combined heat and power) facility at the company's Miaoli Factory in Miaoli City in the north central region of Taiwan. Operation is scheduled to begin around spring 2025, with the unit supplying power for the company's factories, and steam for manufacturing processes. This is the second H-25 gas turbine that Mitsubishi Power will supply to Chang Chun Group, following a unit for a Chang Chun Plastics factory announced in 2022.

H-25 Gas Turbine
The gas turbine will replace the existing oil and coal-fired boiler facility, part of a project conducted in response to a request from administrative authorities to reduce coal consumption based on the global trend toward reducing CO2 emissions, and a shift in Taiwan's energy policy. Mitsubishi Power will supply the H-25 gas turbine and auxiliary machinery, and dispatch engineers to provide support for installation and trial operations.

Chang Chun Petrochemical is a core company of Chang Chun Group, a major petrochemical conglomerate in Taiwan. Headquartered in Taipei, Chang Chun Group comprises numerous group companies and factories in Taiwan and around the world.

Since 1984, Mitsubishi Power has supplied Chang Chun Group with major equipment for the power and cogeneration facilities at its factories, including nine steam turbines and five boilers. Mitsubishi Power continues to provide after-sales service for the supplied equipment, as well as various types of service solutions. This latest order is a reflection of the trust established by this track record, and the long-standing good relations between the two companies.

The H-25 is a heavy-duty gas turbine(Note) with outstanding reliability confirmed by its record of long operating hours. Since the initial order in 1987, Mitsubishi Power has established a solid track record of operating performance, selling more than 190 units in Japan and overseas. Compared to a conventional boiler type cogeneration plant, the H-25 contributes to greater plant efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions. It is a powerful tool for the energy transition, as the market for distributed power sources shifts from coal to natural gas, and eventually to hydrogen fuel.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Power will further proactively pursue business activities in the distributed power sources market, including for industrial-use private power generation and cogeneration systems in Japan and overseas, contributing to stronger industrial foundations for countries and regions, and reducing the environmental load from energy.

Heavy-duty gas turbines are designed to maintain steady output over long-term, continuous operation, providing exceptional reliability, as well as easier and less frequent maintenance.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
