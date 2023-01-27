Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
TMC Announces Changes to Executive Structure

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 27, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it intends to implement changes to its executive structure effective April 1, 2023, and changes to its Board of Directors effective the date of its 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting as described below.



1. Changes to executive structure effective April 1, 2023

Takeshi Uchiyamada will resign from his post as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Akio Toyoda will be appointed the new chairman and Koji Sato the new president and Chief Executive Officer.

2. Changes to the Board of Directors effective the date of the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

The formal appointment of members of the Board of Directors will be formalized after approval at the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The formal assignment of board members with specific titles, and the appointment of board members with the legal status to represent TMC (representative directors), will be made at the board of directors meeting following the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The resignation of board members leaving their current posts will become official on the day of the 119th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.

Toyota Times https://toyotatimes.jp/en/
https://youtu.be/kUaoKgCnFOc


