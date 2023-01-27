Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 27, 2023
Friday, 27 January 2023, 10:46 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai: Marketing Authorization Application for Lecanemab as Treatment for Early Alzheimer's Disease Accepted by European Medicines Agency

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan 27, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. announced today that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted a marketing authorization application (MAA) for lecanemab, an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Abeta) protofibril* antibody, for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease (mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD dementia) with confirmed amyloid pathology, for review following a standard timeline.

In the U.S., lecanemab was granted accelerated approval as a treatment for AD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 6, 2023. On the same day, Eisai submitted a Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the FDA for approval under the traditional pathway based on the results from the Phase III Clarity AD confirmatory study. In Japan, Eisai submitted a marketing authorization application to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) on January 16, 2023. In China, Eisai has initiated submission of data for a BLA to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China in December 2022.

Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

*Protofibrils are large Aβ aggregated soluble species of 75-500 Kd.(1),(2)

(1) "Lecanemab Sweeps up Toxic AΒ Protofibrils, Catches Eyes of Trialists." ALZFORUM, ALZFORUM, 21 Nov. 2021, bit.ly/3HzXXyE.
(2) Sehlin D, Englund H, Simu B, Karlsson M, Ingelsson M, Nikolajeff F, Lannfelt L, Pettersson FE. Large aggregates are the major soluble Aβ species in AD brain fractionated with density gradient ultracentrifugation. PLoS One. 2012;7(2): e32014. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0032014. Epub 2012 Feb 15. PMID: 22355408; PMCID: PMC3280222.

For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2023/news202311.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Jan 19, 2023 09:35 HKT/SGT
Eisai Commences Business Activities at New Pharma Sales Subsidiary in Israel
Jan 19, 2023 08:07 HKT/SGT
Eisai Listed as a Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporation for The Seventh Time Highest Ranked Global Pharmaceutical Company
Jan 18, 2023 12:28 HKT/SGT
Eisai Aims to Advance Gastrointestinal Cancer Treatment with Research Across Multiple Tumor Types at ASCO GI 2023
Jan 16, 2023 17:56 HKT/SGT
Eisai Files Marketing Authorization Application for Anti-Amyloid-Beta Protofibril Antibody Lecanemab for Early Alzheimer's Disease in Japan
Jan 13, 2023 14:06 HKT/SGT
Eisai Launches Renewed Sustainability Page
Jan 11, 2023 11:52 HKT/SGT
Eisai Submits Marketing Authorization Application for Lecanemab as Treatment for Early Alzheimer's Disease in Europe
Jan 9, 2023 20:55 HKT/SGT
Eisai Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application to FDA for Traditional Approval of LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease
Jan 9, 2023 19:40 HKT/SGT
FDA Approves LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) Under the Accelerated Approval Pathway for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease
Dec 22, 2022 17:07 HKT/SGT
Astellas, Eisai, Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Agree to Collaborate to Reduce Environmental Burden in the Field of Pharmaceutical Packaging
Dec 20, 2022 11:01 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Divest Rights for Anti-Epileptic Drug Fycompa (perampanel) CIII in United States to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       