TOKYO, Jan 27, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho"), Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ"), NEC Corporation ("NEC"), and NTT Communications Corporation ("NTT Com") announced today the conclusion of a contract with JSC Uzbektelecom ("Uzbektelecom"), a state-owned telecommunications operator in Uzbekistan, for a telecommunications infrastructure development project ("the Project") to provide data center and telecommunications infrastructure for an advanced data communication system ("the System").



Installation of the System is scheduled to begin in 2023 and the sequential launch of operations is expected to significantly improve the communications environment of Uzbekistan.



1. Background

In response to the rapidly growing data communication demand driven by the digitalization of various industries, Uzbekistan is expanding its telecommunications infrastructure aimed at issues such as improving communications quality and closing the digital divide between urban and rural areas. In accordance with this background, the government of Uzbekistan has made the decision to accelerate digital transformation (DX) and introduce the latest information technologies for its digitalization strategy, Digital Uzbekistan 2030.



2. Overview

For the Project, launched under Digital Uzbekistan 2030, the four companies will provide telecommunications equipment and services required for Uzbektelecom's data centers in three major cities (Tashkent, Bukhara, and Kokand), expansion of the telecommunications transport and data networks, as well as the international data communication network. This is expected to significantly increase the speed, capacity, and quality of the telecommunications infrastructure and to contribute to propelling DX in Uzbekistan, thereby facilitating the country's transition to a digital economy in the future.



The Project is funded by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), and the MUFG Bank, Ltd.



3. Outlook

Through the Project, the four companies will contribute to the realization of a more convenient and comfortable society, as well as the sustainable development of industries in Uzbekistan and other countries in Central Asia.



Roles of Participating Companies:



Toyota Tsusho

As the prime contractor for the Project, Toyota Tsusho will serve as the overall coordinator and ensure the smooth progress of the Project.



IIJ

In the data storage and data processing center (data center) construction projects, IIJ will contribute to the development of sustainable digital infrastructure in Uzbekistan by providing its energy efficient, high-quality, and highly efficient containerized IT modules "co-IZmo/I", building the cloud platform, and providing training for Uzbektelecom's data center operational staff.



NEC

In the Uzbektelecom telecommunications transport network and data network expansion project, NEC will contribute to the operation of the national telecommunications infrastructure by providing optical wavelength multiplexing communications equipment and training for Uzbektelecom's operational staff, leveraging its many years of experience in supporting Uzbekistan's telecommunications infrastructure.



NTT Com

In the international data communication network expansion project, NTT Com will contribute to the realization of DX in Uzbekistan through the expansion of the country's international data communication network by providing equipment for the large-scale communication network and education for Uzbektelecom's operational staff.



