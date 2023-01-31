Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Monday, 30 January 2023
Ocumension Therapeutics Appoints Mr. Tim RUAN and Mr. WANG Chong as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations respectively

HONG KONG, Jan 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Ocumension Therapeutics (1477.HK) is pleased to announce that Mr. Tim RUAN and Mr. WANG Chong have been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations respectively of the Group.

Mr. Tim RUAN has been newly appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Ocumension Therapeutics.

Mr. WANG Chong has been newly appointed as Head of Investor Relations of Ocumension Therapeutics.

Mr. Ruan will be responsible for the execution and management of all financial and investor relationship management of the Group. Mr. Ruan has more than 10 years of extensive experience in global capital markets, M&A, and financial management. Before joining the Group, Mr. Ruan served as an Executive Director of Investment Bank Division of Goldman Sachs. Prior to that, he worked as Vice President of Morgan Stanley and Associate of Nomura, respectively. He has also worked as an Associate in the capital markets and mergers and acquisitions department at a US law firm, Sullivan & Cromwell. Mr. Ruan holds a master's degree in Science (Biotechnology) from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and a bachelor's degree in Commerce, a bachelor degree of Laws from the University of New South Wales Australia.

Mr. Wang joined Ocumension Therapeutics in December 2022 as the Head of Investor Relations, and as Vice President of Ocumension (Hong Kong), he was mainly responsible for the execution of investor relationship management of the Group. Mr. Wang has accumulated over 15 years of experience in the securities industry. Before joining the Group, he served as the General Manager of Central China Finance Company Limited since 2018. He served as the Managing Director of Da Wan Asset Management Limitedfrom 2016 to 2018. Prior to that, he worked as a fund manager in Victory Securities Company Limited (stock code: 8540.HK). Mr. Wang holds a master's degree in Business Administration from Peking University's Guanghua School of Management.

Mr. Ye LIU, the Executive Director and CEO of Ocumension Therapeutics said, "Mr. Ruan and Mr. Wang both held key positions in a number of well-known enterprises, and they are veterans with professional experience that will assist in the formulation and implementation of the Company's development strategies, as well as enhancing the overall financial capability and our investor relationship management, thereby contributing to Ocumension Therapeutics's superior business performance. In addition, we believe that they will make valuable contributions to the Company, and create greater shareholders value with their substantial leadership and financial experience."

More information about Ocumension Therapeutics: https://www.ocumension.com/


