Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Monday, 30 January 2023, 11:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Lecanemab Receives Priority Review Status in Japan

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. announced today that an application for manufacturing and marketing approval for lecanemab (generic name, U.S. brand name: LEQEMBI), an anti-amyloid-beta (Abeta) protofibril* antibody, in Japan has been designated for Priority Review by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). Priority Review in Japan is granted to new medicines recognized as having high medical utility for serious diseases, and once designated for Priority Review, the target total review period is shortened.

In Japan, Eisai submitted the manufacturing and marketing approval for lecanemab to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) on January 16, 2023. This application is based on the results of the Phase III Clarity AD study and the Phase IIb clinical study (Study 201), which demonstrated that lecanemab treatment showed a reduction of clinical decline in early AD.

Lecanemab selectively binds and eliminates soluble, toxic Abeta aggregates (protofibrils) that are thought to contribute to the neurotoxicity in AD. As such, lecanemab may have the potential to have an effect on disease pathology and to slow down the progression of the disease. The Clarity AD study of lecanemab met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with highly statistically significant results. In November 2022, the results of the Clarity AD study were presented at the 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine, a peer-reviewed medical journal.

In the U.S., lecanemab was granted accelerated approval as a treatment for AD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 6, 2023. On the same day, Eisai submitted a Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the FDA for approval under the traditional pathway. In Europe, Eisai submitted a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on January 9, 2023 and accepted on January 26, 2023. In China, Eisai initiated submission of data for a BLA to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in December 2022.

Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

*Protofibrils are large Abeta aggregated soluble species of 75-500 Kd. (1),(2)

For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2023/news202312.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Jan 27, 2023 10:46 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Marketing Authorization Application for Lecanemab as Treatment for Early Alzheimer's Disease Accepted by European Medicines Agency
Jan 19, 2023 09:35 HKT/SGT
Eisai Commences Business Activities at New Pharma Sales Subsidiary in Israel
Jan 19, 2023 08:07 HKT/SGT
Eisai Listed as a Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporation for The Seventh Time Highest Ranked Global Pharmaceutical Company
Jan 18, 2023 12:28 HKT/SGT
Eisai Aims to Advance Gastrointestinal Cancer Treatment with Research Across Multiple Tumor Types at ASCO GI 2023
Jan 16, 2023 17:56 HKT/SGT
Eisai Files Marketing Authorization Application for Anti-Amyloid-Beta Protofibril Antibody Lecanemab for Early Alzheimer's Disease in Japan
Jan 13, 2023 14:06 HKT/SGT
Eisai Launches Renewed Sustainability Page
Jan 11, 2023 11:52 HKT/SGT
Eisai Submits Marketing Authorization Application for Lecanemab as Treatment for Early Alzheimer's Disease in Europe
Jan 9, 2023 20:55 HKT/SGT
Eisai Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application to FDA for Traditional Approval of LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease
Jan 9, 2023 19:40 HKT/SGT
FDA Approves LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) Under the Accelerated Approval Pathway for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease
Dec 22, 2022 17:07 HKT/SGT
Astellas, Eisai, Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Agree to Collaborate to Reduce Environmental Burden in the Field of Pharmaceutical Packaging
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       