  • Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Monday, 30 January 2023, 12:36 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for 2022 (January - December)

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for December 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to December 2022, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Highlights:

- In 2022 (January to December), despite the impact of production constraints caused by the spread of COVID-19, increased demand for semiconductors, and other factors, global sales were at the same level year-on-year as a result of solid demand centered around Asia.

- In 2022 (January to December), despite the impact of parts supply shortages caused by the spread of COVID-19, increased demand for semiconductors, and other factors, global production was up year-on-year as a result of increased capacity and production optimization in North America and Asia, a rebound from parts supply shortages associated with the spread of COVID-19 in the previous year, and other factors.

- In December 2022, global sales and production were both down year-on-year due to the impact of parts supply shortages caused by the impact from the spread of COVID-19 and increased demand for semiconductors.

- The situation remains difficult to predict due to semiconductor shortages and COVID-19. However, we will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and minimize sudden decreases in production as much as possible while making every effort to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.

December 2022

Sales Results

Toyota
- Worldwide sales: First YoY decrease in 5 months;
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease;
- Sales outside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated
- Worldwide sales: First YoY decrease in 5 months;
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First YoY decrease in 4 months;
- Sales outside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase

Production Results

Toyota
- Worldwide production: First YoY decrease in 5 months;
- Production inside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease;
- Production outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 8 months

Consolidated
- Worldwide production: First YoY decrease in 5 months;
- Production inside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease;
- Production outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 8 months

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202212.html.


