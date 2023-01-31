Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Monday, 30 January 2023, 14:28 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NEC Corporation
NEC announces executive personnel changes

TOKYO, Jan 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation ("NEC"; TSE: 6701) today announced executive personnel changes that will become effective as of April 1, 2023, and a decision made at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 30, 2023, to transition NEC's structure to a Company with a Nominating Committee, etc. as well as executive personnel changes that are both subject to approval at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be convened in June 2023 ("GSM").

The Board of Directors will consist of 5 inside directors and 7 outside directors, with the majority of the directors being independent outside directors. In addition, 12 new Corporate Officers will be appointed, including 2 women and 2 foreign nationals, as part of strongly promoting the strategy execution of the Mid-term Management Plan 2025 from a variety of perspectives.

For the full press release, please visit www.nec.com/en/press/202301/images/3003-01-01.pdf.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NEC Corporation
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NEC Corporation Links

http://www.nec.com

https://www.facebook.com/nec.global/

https://twitter.com/NEC_corp

https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

NEC Corporation
Jan 30, 2023 14:44 HKT/SGT
NEC announces plans for transition to a Company with a Nominating Committee, etc. and implementation of organizational reforms
Jan 27, 2023 14:25 HKT/SGT
Toyota Tsusho, IIJ, NEC, and NTT Com Sign Contract with Uzbektelecom for Telecommunications Infrastructure Development Project
Jan 19, 2023 13:56 HKT/SGT
NEC develops high-speed, high-capacity power amplifier for next generation networks
Jan 18, 2023 11:13 HKT/SGT
NEC provides billing gateway for DOCOMO's standalone 5G system
Jan 10, 2023 08:29 HKT/SGT
Juniper Networks and NEC Electrify Powerco's Wi-Fi User Experience
Dec 15, 2022 15:38 HKT/SGT
NEC demonstrates mission-critical Open RAN Integrations in O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2022
Dec 14, 2022 11:30 HKT/SGT
NEC Listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) three years in a row
Dec 13, 2022 18:41 HKT/SGT
NEC named to the CDP "A List" for advanced Climate Change and Water Security initiatives four years in a row
Dec 9, 2022 10:17 HKT/SGT
NEC Wins Industry Awards Highlighting Open RAN Leadership
Dec 2, 2022 08:26 HKT/SGT
NEC and SINAI Technologies Collaborate to Create Pathways to Decarbonization
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       