Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Monday, 30 January 2023, 15:13 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NTT DOCOMO
DOCOMO and YKK AP to Test Signal-permeable Windows Made with Aerogel for Easy Penetration by Radio Waves
Aiming to realize indoor spaces offering both high-quality reception and insulation

TOKYO, Jan 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that in collaboration with YKK AP Inc. it has launched a demonstration test to verify the radio-wave penetration characteristics of signal-permeable windows made with a light, porous material called aerogel, aiming to improve indoor reception of external radio waves while maintaining the insulation benefits of windows.

High-performance materials, multilayered window glass and Low-E glass are being used more widely to improve the insulation of homes and offices for energy efficiency. As a consequence, however, it is becoming more difficult for high-frequency radio waves used by cellphones and other applications to reach indoor spaces. In response, DOCOMO and YKK AP are developing windows that allow radio waves to pass through easily while still maintaining high-performance thermal insulation. The plan is eventually to install such windows in the ceilings and walls of existing as well as new homes and offices.

DOCOMO and YKK AP will now test a prototype window made with aerogel, a high-performance thermal-insulation gel-like material, to confirm its radio-wave penetration characteristics. Aerogel is known to have a dielectric constant close to that of air and allows radio waves to penetrate easily. The demonstration will enable DOCOMO to test materials, shapes and window structures that best allow radio waves to pass through.

Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to work toward 5G Evolution & 6G by researching and developing technologies including windows easily penetrated by high-frequency millimeter and terahertz radio waves for high-quality indoor connectivity.

The initiative will be introduced during "docomo Open House '23," which will be held online from Thursday, February 2 through the rest of the month. Please visit:
www.docomo.ne.jp/english/corporate/technology/rd/openhouse/openhouse2023/

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 85 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. www.docomo.ne.jp/english/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NTT DOCOMO
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NTT DOCOMO Links

http://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/

https://www.facebook.com/docomo.official/

https://twitter.com/docomo

https://www.youtube.com/user/docomoOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntt-docomo-inc./about/

NTT DOCOMO
Jan 30, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Conducts World's First Trial of Transmissive Metasurface on Window to Deliver Indoor Radio Waves to Outdoor Foot of Building
Jan 30, 2023 15:35 HKT/SGT
Small, Efficient 5G Multisector Antenna Indoor Base Station Achieves World's First Demonstration using 28GHz
Jan 25, 2023 16:17 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Announces World's First Technology that Utilizes Human-Augmentation Platform for Sharing Haptic Information Between People
Jan 20, 2023 14:37 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO to Exhibit at World's Largest Mobile Exhibition: MWC Barcelona 2023
Jan 18, 2023 11:13 HKT/SGT
NEC provides billing gateway for DOCOMO's standalone 5G system
Dec 13, 2022 18:11 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Grants Standard Essential Patent License to Lenovo
Dec 5, 2022 15:52 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO to Introduce Latest R&D and Technologies During "docomo Open House'23" Online Event
Nov 21, 2022 13:45 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO and SK Telecom to Collaborate on Technological Advancement of Metaverse, Digital Media and 5G/6G
Nov 8, 2022 15:08 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO and Accenture Collaborate to Accelerate Adoption of Web3
Nov 2, 2022 11:30 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO: Achieving 1-Mbps/300-m underwater transmission and wireless remotely operated vehicle (ROV) using underwater acoustic communication
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       