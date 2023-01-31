Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Tuesday, 31 January 2023, 10:57 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Honda: Production, Sales and Export Results for December, 2022

TOKYO, Jan 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2022.




World Production

Calendar Year of 2022
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
- Production outside Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease

December 2022
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
- Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

Calendar Year of 2022
Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
New vehicle registrations: 6th consecutive year of YOY decrease
Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease

December 2022
Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase

Exports from Japan

Calendar Year of 2022
Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years

December 2022
Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease

For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2023/c230130eng.html


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/honda

Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Jan 24, 2023 16:18 HKT/SGT
Honda to Make Organizational Changes (Effective April 1, 2023) to Further Accelerate Electrification Business and Realize New Value Creation
Jan 24, 2023 15:02 HKT/SGT
Honda and GS Yuasa Reach Basic Agreement Toward Collaboration for a High-capacity, High-output Lithium-ion Battery
Jan 16, 2023 08:40 HKT/SGT
LG Energy Solution and Honda Formally Establish Battery Production Joint Venture
Dec 1, 2022 18:01 HKT/SGT
Honda Unveils Next-generation Technologies of Honda SENSING 360 and Honda SENSING Elite
Nov 18, 2022 16:26 HKT/SGT
Honda to Begin Sales of All-new ZR-V SUV in April 2023
Nov 8, 2022 22:00 HKT/SGT
New XL750 Transalp and EM1 e: electric vehicle lead Honda's full 23YM line-up reveal at EICMA
Nov 7, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
Honda Exhibits World Premiere of the "e:N2 Concept" Indicating the Direction of All-New EV Models
Nov 3, 2022 12:14 HKT/SGT
Honda Unveils CI-powered Micro-mobility Technologies that Utilize Honda CI (Cooperative Intelligence), Honda's Original AI that Enables Mutual Understanding between Machines and People
Oct 25, 2022 14:13 HKT/SGT
Honda Begins Sales of "Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:" Battery Swapping Station
Oct 18, 2022 13:03 HKT/SGT
Honda Aircraft Company Reveals Latest Aircraft - the HondaJet Elite II
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       