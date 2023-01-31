Tuesday, 31 January 2023, 10:57 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd Honda: Production, Sales and Export Results for December, 2022

TOKYO, Jan 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2022.







World Production



Calendar Year of 2022

- Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years

- Production outside Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease

- Worldwide production: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease



December 2022

- Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months

- Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

- Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease



Sales in the Japanese Market



Calendar Year of 2022

Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease

New vehicle registrations: 6th consecutive year of YOY decrease

Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease



December 2022

Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase

New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase

Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase



Exports from Japan



Calendar Year of 2022

Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years



December 2022

Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease



For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2023/c230130eng.html





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

