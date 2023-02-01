Tuesday, 31 January 2023, 19:30 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Jan 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Hypebeast, a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, announces the launch of its new social media channel, Hypebeast Africa (@hypebeastafrica) https://www.instagram.com/hypebeastafrica/ , on Instagram today. Through the lens of Hypebeast, the platform will uncover culturally-relevant news and highly-curated content across the continent to connect with audiences in Africa and its global community.



As Hypebeast continues to grow an audience worldwide, establishing the social media platform of Hypebeast Africa is a key moment for the media company to better reach its audience in Africa. The channel will merge global stories with exclusive content from the region, ranging from news to feature interviews, and written editorial to premium video. Selected content will also be available on hypebeast.com to connect the industry creatives and brands in Africa with both its local and international audiences.



With over 33.2 million social media followers and 17.4 million average website monthly unique visitors worldwide under Hypemedia, Hypebeast is its flagship platform focused on men's contemporary fashion and culture. Operating in over 15 markets and available in 9 languages, the platform has expanded its presence in Brazil and Latin America in 2022.



About Hypebeast Ltd.

Hypebeast is a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, and a premier destination for editorially-driven news and commerce. Founded in 2005, it became a publicly listed media company in 2016, and today boasts a global readership across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and more. The Group has expanded its publishing brands to a wider scope, encompassing Hypebeast and its multiple content distribution platforms, creative agency Hypemaker, and e-commerce and retail platform HBX. For more information, visit hypebeast.ltd (https://hypebeast.ltd/).







