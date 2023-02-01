Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Ocumension Therapeutics
Ocumension Therapeutics Announces Its Patient Enrollment Completed In The Phase III Clinical Trail Of OT-101 In China

HONG KONG, Feb 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Ocumension Therapeutics ("Ocumension" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group", stock code: 1477), a China-based ophthalmic pharmaceutical platform company, announces that OT-101 (0.01% atropine sulfate eye drop), a self-developed new drug to treat the progression of myopia in children, has completed the enrollment of 170 patients in China for the global phase III randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter clinical trial on January 18, 2023.

The phase III clinical trial of OT-101 is the world's first multi-regional phase III clinical trial for low-concentration atropine and its analogs that includes the Chinese population. To date, no low-concentration atropine ophthalmic preparations have been commercialized in the global mainstream pharmaceutical market.

OT-101 (0.01% atropine sulfate eye drop) is a low-concentration (0.01%) atropine eye drop developed to retard, or slow down, the progression of myopia in children and adolescents, which is the only Anticholinergic medication to date that has been demonstrated to be consistently effective and safe in controlling myopic progression. However, the instability of low-concentration atropine solutions has long been a technical barrier to commercialization. In response to these obstacles, OT-101 uses an innovative closed-loop split device with an exclusive design.

Mr. Ye LIU, the Executive Director and CEO of Ocumension Therapeutics said, "The Group has made improvements to the reliability, closure integrity and sterility conditions of the device, so that it can be as close as possible to the current medication environment for the preparations of low-concentration atropine for use in the hospital, thus solving the stability problem of low-concentration atropine solution in a neutral environment. Also, the appropriate pH value improves the comfort of patients being treated and medication compliance. We believes that the technical breakthroughs in response to the stability issue of low-concentration (0.01%) atropine will be its core competitiveness."

More information about Ocumension Therapeutics: https://www.ocumension.com/



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Ocumension Therapeutics
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Ocumension Therapeutics
Jan 30, 2023 11:38 HKT/SGT
Ocumension Therapeutics Appoints Mr. Tim RUAN and Mr. WANG Chong as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations respectively
Mar 20, 2021 10:10 HKT/SGT
Ocumension Therapeutics (1477.HK) Announces 2020 Annual Results
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       