Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 14:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: RHTLaw Asia LLP
RHTLaw Asia strengthens Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice through merger with ChangAroth Chambers
Appropriate Dispute Resolution veteran Mr Anil Changaroth and his ChangAroth Chambers LLC team joins RHTLaw Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore headquartered regional law firm RHTLaw Asia has merged with ChangAroth Chambers LLC to strengthen its Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice with the addition of Appropriate Dispute Resolution veteran Mr Anil Changaroth and his team. Mr Changaroth has been appointed a Partner in RHTLaw Asia.

Mr Azman Jaafar, Managing Partner of RHTLaw Asia, and Mr Anil Changaroth, Partner of RHTLaw Asia [L-R]

Mr Changaroth, who is an internationally accredited mediator and arbitrator, previously managed ChangAroth Chambers' practice with a focus on Appropriate Dispute Resolution in the areas of commercial, civil, criminal matters and corporate advisory work in particular infrastructure, building and construction projects.

Mr Changaroth, said, "The merger enables us to widen our reach with our core capabilities now complemented by RHTLaw Asia's regional access and ONERHT's multidisciplinary professional services. We see significant opportunities for growth in conflict avoidance and appropriate dispute resolution including with collabrative contracting in building, construction and infrastructure as projects resume post-Covid. In the ASEAN region, sustained economic growth and urbanization will boost the construction of transport and energy infrastructure as well as urban built environment projects."

RHTLaw Asia Managing Partner, Mr Azman Jaafar, said, "We will continue to strengthen our practice through synergistic opportunities here in Singapore and the region. The talents at ChangAroth Chambers LLC are a welcome addition to our team as we roll out our new ONERHT Client UX strategy together with our core multidisciplinary capabilities."

A multilingual advocate in facilitative and restorative justice, Mr Changaroth is an experienced conflict avoidance and dispute resolution practitioner who has represented parties from across the Asia Pacific region. With graduate certificates in Law and Technology, AI and Machine Learning, and Diversity-Equity-Inclusion, Mr Changaroth also holds a Master of Science in Construction Law and Arbitration from Kings College London and the National University of Singapore.

About RHTLaw Asia LLP

RHTLaw Asia LLP is a leading regional law firm headquartered in Singapore with a network of offices in 16 jurisdictions in Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa under the ASEAN Plus Group (APG) comprising over 2,000 lawyers. We help clients understand the local challenges, navigate the regional complexity to deliver the competitive advantage for their businesses in Asia. We are also the Singapore member of the Interlex Group, a global network of leading law firms. RHTLaw Asia collaborates with ONERHT, an integrated network of multidisciplinary professional services, through entities which are not affiliates, branches, or subsidiaries of RHTLaw Asia LLP. For more details, please visit www.rhtlawasia.com

About ONERHT

Since 2011, RHTLaw Asia's founding team aspired to develop a second engine of growth through ONERHT, an independent ecosystem of professional services, associated companies and networks, complementing RHTLaw's full service legal offerings. Together as ONE, we deliver comprehensive integrated business solutions. For more details, please visit www.onerht.com

For media queries, please contact:
Elliot Siow / elliot.siow@rhtgoc.com / +65 8375 0417


Topic: Press release summary
Source: RHTLaw Asia LLP
Sectors: Daily News, Legal & Compliance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
ACROMETA Group Appoints Veteran Investor Mr. Levin Lee as Executive Chairman  
Feb 1, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
Compact CO2 Capture System Receives "Awards for Excellence" at the 2022 Nikkei Excellent Products and Services Awards  
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 3:52:00 PM
RHTLaw Asia strengthens Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice through merger with ChangAroth Chambers  
Feb 1, 2023 14:30 HKT/SGT
GenTwo Continues Growth Story, New Inflows of Over US$1 Billion  
Feb 1, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) Engages ThinkEquity to Facilitate Stock Repurchase Program of Up to US$2 Million Commencing on 01 February 2023  
Feb 1, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Truescope Acquires US Firm Universal Information Services  
Feb 1, 2023 12:30 HKT/SGT
Ocumension Therapeutics Announces Its Patient Enrollment Completed In The Phase III Clinical Trail Of OT-101 In China  
Feb 1, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu outlines vision for secure and sustainable network technologies at MWC Barcelona 2023
FP  
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 9:53:00 AM
Job Market in Malaysia Thrives with 65% Increase in Retail Hiring: foundit Insights Tracker  
Feb 1, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Premiere of New Mazda CX-90 Crossover SUV  
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 8:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mastering Solar Power
6   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  10   February
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia
7   February
Virtual
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Cyber Security Summit Kenya
10   February
Kenya
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements
14   February
Virtual
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2023
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
20   February
Virtual
Cyber Security Summit
22  -  23   February
Singapore
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Step Conference 2023
22  -  23   February
Dubai, UAE
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
27   February
Virtual
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit India 2023
2   March
Bangalore, India
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
Offshore Wind
7   March
Virtual
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   March
Virtual
2nd Annual FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA
7  -  8   March
Dubai, UAE
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
17th Edition BFSI IT Summit
10   March
Jakarta, Indonesia
Energy Storage
13  -  16   March
Virtual
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
World Blockchain Summit Dubai
20  -  21   March
Dubai
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
27   July
Virtual
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
24   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       