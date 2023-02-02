Thursday, 2 February 2023, 15:33 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2023 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" for fifth year running Ranked highly in areas such as Global Competitiveness

TOKYO, Feb 2, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has been named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2023 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth year in a row.



This year, 645 companies were nominated from 27 countries as the "World's Most Admired Companies," of which 324 were selected (12 of which were Japanese companies). Fujitsu was selected in the category for the IT Services industry and was highly-evaluated in areas including Global Competitiveness, People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, and Financial Soundness.



Conducted through a partnership between Fortune Magazine and Korn Ferry (1), the annually published "World's Most Admired Companies" list is determined based on a survey of a combined 3,760 executives, directors at global companies, and analysts. Companies are evaluated based on nine categories: Innovation, People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Long-Term Investment Value, Quality of Products/Services, and Global Competitiveness. Companies that receive high evaluations in these categories are selected for inclusion in the list.



Fujitsu will continue to advance business activities from the perspective of the environment, society, and governance (ESG) in order to realize Our Purpose as stated in the Fujitsu Way-"to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"-and further increase its efforts to contribute to the sustainable development of society and the Earth.



(1) Korn Ferry:

Established in 1969 in the United States, Korn Ferry is a global management consulting firm that works to develop talent and make organizations more effective. It has more than 7,000 employees providing services in over 50 countries.

About Fujitsu



Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.





