Thursday, 2 February 2023, 16:03 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and INPEX Complete Conceptual Study for Ammonia Bunkering Vessel
- Conceptual study for ammonia bunkering vessel to supply fuel to ammonia-fueled vessels completed for contributing to coming carbon neutral society
- With the knowledge on multi-purpose gas carriers capable of ammonia transport, technical development and commercialization will be further investigated so as to respond to the growing social needs

TOKYO, Feb 2, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, has recently completed a conceptual study for an ammonia bunkering vessel capable of supplying ammonia fuel to ships. This study involved joint investigations with INPEX CORPORATION, which boasts abundant achievements and experience in the energy supply chain, in order to respond to increasing demands for ammonia-fueled ships.

Image of Ammonia Bunkering Vessel

Since ammonia does not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) when burned, it is expected to be utilized as a stable source of clean energy in the future, and is getting attention as a fuel that will greatly contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime industry. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has made use of its ample knowledge of the design and production of multi-purpose liquefied gas carriers, which are capable of transporting ammonia, in furthering conceptual considerations for a highly flexible ammonia bunkering vessel having enough tank capacity, ship maneuverability, and bunkering equipment that ensures compatibility with various ammonia-fueled vessels expected to be served.

Based on the knowledge and technical tasks acquired in this study, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will carry out further technical investigations, and with the cooperation of the maritime-related companies involved and the like, will set its sights on the commercialization of this vessel. Moreover, in order to contribute to customer needs in terms of the whole value chain, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to put efforts into developing various types of ships.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is an integral part of MHI Group's Energy Transition strategy. As a maritime system integrator, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to focus on developing and commercializing not only ammonia bunkering vessels, but alternative fuel vessels and relevant equipment in order to realize a carbon neutral society.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


