Source: Dusit International Dusit International appoints Makoto Yamashita to spearhead hotel openings in Kyoto, Japan Seasoned professional brings more than 30 years of marketing and operational experience to the role.

BANGKOK, Feb 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has appointed Mr Makoto Yamashita as pre-opening General Manager of ASAI Kyoto Shijo and Area GM - Kyoto, Japan.

Makoto Yamashita

Dusit Thani Kyoto

ASAI Shijo Kyoto

Marking an important milestone in Dusit's ongoing global expansion, the 114-key ASAI Kyoto Shijo is one of two Dusit-branded properties set to debut in Japan this year. It is scheduled to soft open in June 2023, followed by Dusit Thani Kyoto, Japan, in September 2023.



With more than three decades of marketing and operational experience behind him, Mr Yamashita has worked in corporate and property roles for renowned brands in his native Japan. This includes more than 10 years working as Assistant Manager - Marketing at the Corporate Headquarters of JAL Hotels (now Okura Nikko Hotels Japan), followed by stints leading well-known properties under Starwood Hotels & Resorts (now Marriott International) and Mori Trust Hotels & Resorts.



Among the positions he held with Starwood in Japan are Director - Global Sales (2006-2010); Director of Sales & Marketing at Sheraton Hiroshima Hotel (2010-2012); Director of Sales & Marketing at The St. Regis Osaka (2012-2016); Executive Assistant Manager at The St. Regis Osaka (2016-2017); and Cluster General Manager of Tokyo Marriott Hotel and Courtyard by Marriott Tokyo Station (2018-2020).



Prior to joining Dusit, Mr Yamashita was Area General Manager of Mori Trust Hotels & Resorts in Tokyo and Nagano. Here, he oversaw the introduction of new digital systems and operational processes that helped enhance the properties' efficiency and profitability.



As General Manager of ASAI Kyoto Shijo and Area GM - Kyoto, Mr Yamashita is responsible for spearheading the opening of ASAI Kyoto Shijo and Dusit Thani Kyoto and ensuring both properties meet their financial and operational objectives.



"I am delighted and honoured to introduce Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Japan for the first time at these unique and exciting properties," said Mr Yamashita. "I look forward to leveraging my own experience, and the expertise of my team, to deliver meaningful and memorable experiences that delight our guests and customers, position each hotel for sustainable success, and set a strong foundation for Dusit's further expansion in Japan."



About Dusit International



Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.



The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.



Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification. For more information, please visit dusit-international.com



