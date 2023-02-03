Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 3, 2023
Friday, 3 February 2023, 10:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Ocumension Therapeutics
Ocumension Therapeutics Announces The Completion Of The Phase I Clinical Trial Of Its Class I New Drug For The Treatment Of Dry Eye -- OT-202

HONG KONG, Feb 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Ocumension Therapeutics ("Ocumension" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group", stock code: 1477), a China-based ophthalmic pharmaceutical platform company, announces that the phase I clinical trial of OT-202 (tyrosine kinase inhibitor), a class I new drug developed by the Company for the treatment of dry eye, has been completed successfully.

The phase I clinical trial of OT-202 was designed as a randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled clinical trial on the safety, tolerance and pharmacokinetic properties of its single/multiple administration on healthy adult subjects in China.

Mr. Ye LIU, the Executive Director and CEO of Ocumension Therapeutics said, "OT-202 (tyrosine kinase inhibitor) is a class I innovative drug developed by the Company for the treatment of moderate to severe dry eye. A total of 30 subjects were enrolled for the phase I clinical trial in China. OT-202 demonstrated good safety and tolerability profile in healthy adult subjects in the phase I clinical trial. Currently, we are in the process of advancing the study for the phase II clinical trial."

The mechanism of action of OT-202 is that the dual-targeted inhibitor of spleen tyrosine kinase (Syk) and vascular endothelial growth factor receptor achieves a synergistic effect in the treatment of dry eye diseases and inhibits the inflammatory response.

More information about Ocumension Therapeutics: https://www.ocumension.com/



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Ocumension Therapeutics
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Ocumension Therapeutics
Feb 1, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Ocumension Therapeutics Announces Its Patient Enrollment Completed In The Phase III Clinical Trail Of OT-101 In China
Jan 30, 2023 11:38 HKT/SGT
Ocumension Therapeutics Appoints Mr. Tim RUAN and Mr. WANG Chong as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations respectively
Mar 20, 2021 10:10 HKT/SGT
Ocumension Therapeutics (1477.HK) Announces 2020 Annual Results
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       