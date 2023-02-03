Friday, 3 February 2023, 10:01 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Ocumension Therapeutics Ocumension Therapeutics Announces The Completion Of The Phase I Clinical Trial Of Its Class I New Drug For The Treatment Of Dry Eye -- OT-202

HONG KONG, Feb 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Ocumension Therapeutics ("Ocumension" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group", stock code: 1477), a China-based ophthalmic pharmaceutical platform company, announces that the phase I clinical trial of OT-202 (tyrosine kinase inhibitor), a class I new drug developed by the Company for the treatment of dry eye, has been completed successfully.



The phase I clinical trial of OT-202 was designed as a randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled clinical trial on the safety, tolerance and pharmacokinetic properties of its single/multiple administration on healthy adult subjects in China.



Mr. Ye LIU, the Executive Director and CEO of Ocumension Therapeutics said, "OT-202 (tyrosine kinase inhibitor) is a class I innovative drug developed by the Company for the treatment of moderate to severe dry eye. A total of 30 subjects were enrolled for the phase I clinical trial in China. OT-202 demonstrated good safety and tolerability profile in healthy adult subjects in the phase I clinical trial. Currently, we are in the process of advancing the study for the phase II clinical trial."



The mechanism of action of OT-202 is that the dual-targeted inhibitor of spleen tyrosine kinase (Syk) and vascular endothelial growth factor receptor achieves a synergistic effect in the treatment of dry eye diseases and inhibits the inflammatory response.



More information about Ocumension Therapeutics: https://www.ocumension.com/







Topic: Press release summary

Source: Ocumension Therapeutics

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

