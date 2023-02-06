Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, February 6, 2023
Monday, 6 February 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JCB
JCB and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank launch VPBank JCB Credit Card with a focus on Generation Z in Viet Nam

TOKYO & HO CHI MINH, Feb 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co. Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), a major commercial bank in Vietnam, announced the launch of VPBank JCB Credit Card in Vietnam.


The new VPBank JCB Credit Card is the first credit card which is focused on Generation Z in the Vietnam market. Holders of VPBank JCB Credit Card can access JCB's acceptance network with about 41 million merchants around the world.

From the launch date, VPBank is also starting to offer many promotion programs and benefits that meet with the needs of this special target segment of cardholders.

The VPBank JCB Credit Card brings special offers to customers, including 10% cashback on everyday spending in F&B, entertainment, fitness, food delivery & transportation; welcome gifts for new cardholders; a 0% installment program that is applicable for transactions at any stores as well as many other special promotions.

For more information about promotions and benefit, please visit here[1]. https://www.vpbank.com.vn/ca-nhan/the-tin-dung/the-tin-dung-z

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

About VPBank

VPBank is one of the leading banks in the Vietnam market: Global top 300 most valuable banking brands (according to Brand Finance), leading the market in terms of capital, mobilization and credit growth. By 2022, VPBank had become the largest charter capital bank in the system and maintained its position as the largest commercial bank in Vietnam by market capitalization. Particularly in the credit card business, VPBank remains one of the leading banks both in terms of cards issued and spending volume.

Contact
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp

[1] Vietnamese only


