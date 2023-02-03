Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 3, 2023
Friday, 3 February 2023, 13:45 HKT/SGT
Source: Hylobiz / Accurate / Brankas
Hylobiz Launches its Business in Indonesia in Partnership with Accurate and Brankas, Empowers M/SMEs with Improved Cashflow and Steady Growth
Hylobiz, a B2B supply chain network fintech launches its business in Indonesia in partnership with Accurate, as the SME Accounting-POS Software partner & Brankas as the Open banking partner, empowering M/SMEs with improved cashflow and steady growth.

The synergy will be able to ensure the MSME businesses in Indonesia get paid on time and efficiently manage cashflow through automation for financial and business tools.

Highlights for businesses:
- Seamless linking of ERP and bank accounts to Hylobiz
- Faster invoice collections, auto reconciliation, and automated reminders enabling strong cash flow
- Digitisation of invoice collections
- Real time tracking of payments with dashboards and reports

JAKARTA, Feb 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The partnership of Hylobiz, a Vayana group company, with Accurate and Brankas would facilitate businesses in Indonesia with connected business software, especially accounting & POS (point of sales) and connected banking services supporting them with faster collections and strong cashflow for steady business growth.

With this, M/SMEs in the Southeast Asia market will see a positive transition. Businesses will be able to digitize invoices and collections overcoming the crippling issues related to cashflow and business growth.

With Accurate, Hylobiz shares a joint vision to enable Accurate's SME customers to achieve Cashflow and Compliance automation and thereby offer Credit (Embedded Trade Finance) through partner FIs, with Accurate ERP continuing as the customers' primary application interface.

"We (Accurate) are very happy to be partnering with Hylobiz. As we enter the modern era, we believe that everything must be efficient, everything needs to be fast. Hopefully accurate as business software especially Accounting Software & POS can be a solution for SMEs customers with a takeline #Bisnisjadimudah on developing their own business," said Yosep Stephen as CEO Accurate.

With Brankas, Hylobiz shares a joint vision to enable business growth for Indonesia's SMEs with cashflow automation by leveraging Open Banking technology.

"Embedded finance is set to have a massive impact on business innovation in the coming years, and we believe the use cases today are only just the beginning. We are excited to see the increasing usage of Brankas APIs by organizations across a variety of industries in Indonesia, and share Hylobiz' vision to drive faster collections for its customers," said Husni Fuad, Country Manager Indonesia, Brankas

Digitization of receivables, collections with payment links, automated payment reminders, automated reconciliations in real-time, and smart tracking of payments are some of the top and most needed features available with connected ERP and connected Banking capability established through the synergy of the trio.

Vishal Gupta, CEO, of Hylobiz, said, "Hylobiz has been addressing the cash collections, payouts, and real-time reconciliation for the businesses across India, UAE and the USA helping 250K businesses for growth on their cashflows. With Accurate and Brankas we aim to serve b2b SMEs in Indonesia better through ZERO process change, for faster invoice collections and embedded finance for their business growth."

About Brankas

Brankas is a leading global open finance technology provider. We provide API-based solutions, data and payments solutions for financial service providers (like banks, lenders and e-wallets) and online businesses. Brankas partners with banks to build and manage their open finance infrastructure, producing APIs for real-time payments, identity and data, new account opening, remittances, and more. With Brankas' secure open banking technology, online businesses, fintech companies and digital banks can use Brankas APIs to create new digital experiences for their users. Headquartered in Singapore.

Visit website: https://www.brankas.com/

About Accurate

Accurate is a business software to help people manage, monitor, and present their business financial reports easily.

Proven by 21 years of consistency and won top brand awards consecutively for 7 years, with outstanding features that will simplify business operational processes such as preparation management processes, recording and presenting more than 200 types of financial reports automatically, tax management and reporting, integration into various applications and other business support software and many more.

Accurate has served hundreds of thousands of businesses in various industries in Indonesia as their trusted Accounting Software and POS, with easily administer, manage, and as an easy financial system known for its features completeness and operational flexibility. This has led to Accurate Is widespread acceptance by trading companies, distribution companies, contractors, and manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Tangerang Selatan, Banten .

Visit website: https://accurate.id/

About Hylobiz, a Vayana group company

Hylobiz is a Fintech serving to simplify the processes in the B2B ecosystem and is currently operational in India, UAE, and the US and is now launching in Indonesia. With its Connected ERP and Connected Banking capabilities, the unified solution simplifies invoice collections and cashflow in the B2B space and simplifies working capital access. Headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra in India.

Visit Websites: https://hylobiz.id/, https://hylo.biz/

Media contacts:

Hylobiz, Perusahaan Vayana Group
Amit Parmar - (WhatsApp) +91 83901 08989
Arkin Dumais - (WhatsApp) + 62 85882567970
Email: amit@vayana.com, arkin@hylobiz.com

Brankas
Bala Subramanian - +65 8157 3627(Whatsapp)
Email: bala.subramanian@brankas.com

Accurate
Cinthya W Putri - +62 81381706036
Evan Mangundap - +62 82112433117
Email: cinthya.widayanti@accurate.id, evan@accurate.id


Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Cards & Payments, Daily Finance, Daily News, Banking & Insurance, ASEAN, Local Biz, Startups, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Feb 3, 2023 13:45 HKT/SGT   
 News Alerts
